GCC flights cancelled: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman announce suspensions amid rising tensions

Airlines and airports across the GCC announced suspended flights to and from multiple destinations amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman revealed updated schedules with flights to Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Iran suspended in many circumstances.

UAE carriers also announced significant disruption to travel in the region.

Saudi flights

Airports across Saudi Arabia, and airlines operating in the Kingdom, announced expected travel disruption.

Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah all advised passengers to check with airlines before heading to the airport.

A message on social media said: “In the interest of your safety and comfort and due to the current developments in some countries in the region, travellers heading to destinations affected by airspace closures are kindly advised to contact their respective airlines directly before proceeding to the airport.

“This is to confirm the latest updates on their flights and to avoid any unexpected delays or changes. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation, and we are always pleased to serve you.”

Bahrain flights

Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air announced the cancellation of all scheduled flights to and from Baghdad and Najaf in the Republic of Iraq, and Amman in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, from June 14 to 16, 2025.

The decision was made in light of current regional developments.

Gulf Air emphasised that it continues to monitor the situation closely, with the safety of its passengers and crew remaining its top priority.

The airline expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and confirmed that it is working closely with partners and relevant stakeholders to assist, accommodate, and reroute affected passengers to their final destinations.

Passengers were advised to check the latest updates on flight schedules online.

Qatar flights

Qatar Airways temporarily cancelled flights to Iran, Iraq and Syria due to the current situation in the region.

The affected airports in Iran include:

Imam Khomeini Airport (IKA)

Mashhad Airport (MHD)

Shiraz Airport (SYZ)

In Iraq, the affected airports are:

Baghdad Airport (BGW)

Erbil Airport (EBL)

Basra Airport (BSR)

Sulaymaniyah Airport (ISU)

Najaf Airport (NJF)

It added that, in Syria, flights to Damascus Aiport (DAM) will be cancelled until end of Saturday June 14.

In a travel advisory, the airline said: “Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight on www.qatarairways.com. Qatar Airways fully complies with international aviation regulations for safe aircraft routes. Passengers safety remains our highest priority.”

Oman flights

Oman Air cancelled flights between Muscat and Amman on June 13, 2025 while also rerouting flights to and from Europe.

In a statement on social media, it said: “Due to the current situation, flights WY413 Muscat-Amman and WY414 Amman-Muscat scheduled for June 13, 2025, have been cancelled. We are assisting affected passengers and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“The rest of our network is operating as scheduled and European flights are being rerouted to avoid affected airspace. We encourage guests to check their flight status at http://omanair.com. Meanwhile, we continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary.

Due to the current situation, flights WY413 Muscat-Amman and WY414 Amman-Muscat scheduled for today, 13th June 2025, have been cancelled. We are assisting affected passengers and apologise for any inconvenience caused.



“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. The safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew remain our highest priority.”

Kuwait flights

Some flights to and from Kuwait International Airport were diverted, cancelled and rescheduled, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

In a statement on social media, the authority said: “The Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced the diversion, cancellation, and rescheduling of some flights at Kuwait International Airport due to the current situation in the region.

“The administration confirmed in a statement issued on Friday that it is currently coordinating with airlines operating inbound and outbound flights to and from Kuwait International Airport”.

Jazeera Airways said: “Due to the evolving situation in the region, all Jazeera Airways flights to and from Iran have been temporarily suspended until further notice.

“We are closely monitoring developments and will share updates once every 24 hours as the situation progresses”.

Kuwait Airways said that all flights were currently operating as scheduled, adding that it wasclosely monitoring the situation.