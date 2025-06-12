Middle East airports outperform as airlines face $5bn baggage challenge

Baggage mishandling costs the aviation industry an estimated $5bn a year, according to air transport sector IT provider SITA .

The Middle East and Africa’s air transport sector delivered one of the world’s top baggage performances in 2024, according to the newly released SITA Baggage IT Insights 2025.

Despite growing passenger volumes, the region maintained a low mishandling rate of 6.02 bags per 1,000 passengers, up slightly from 4.5 in 2023, yet still outperforming most global regions.

Middle East airlines baggage handling

This mirrors a global trend of improvement, with the worldwide baggage mishandling rate dropping to 6.3 per 1,000 passengers in 2024, compared to 6.9 in 2023—marking a 67 per cent reduction since 2007. This came amid an 8.2 per cent rise in global air traffic.

Of the 33.4 million mishandled bags worldwide, over 66 per cent were resolved within 48 hours, showcasing significant advances in real-time tracking and automated resolution.

Airlines and airports across the globe are increasingly turning to smart, data-driven baggage systems, with 42 per cent of passengers receiving real-time baggage updates in 2024, up from 38 per cent the year before.

Nearly half of travellers said mobile tracking would boost confidence in checking bags, while 38 per cent favour digital ID tags.

Key industry investments include:

66 per cent of airlines now offering automated bag drop

65 per cent of airports planning biometric self-service bag drop by 2027

New integration with Apple’s Share Item Location for faster bag location and resolution

The most common issue remains delays, accounting for 74 per cent of mishandled bags, down from 80 per cent in 2023. Damaged or pilfered luggage increased to 18 per cent, while lost or stolen bags held steady at 8 per cent.

Contributing factors in mishandling include:

Transfer mishandling (41 per cent) – improved from 46 per cent last year

Tagging errors, security and misrouting (17 per cent) – up 3 percentage points

Loading failures (16 per cent) – steady

Operational issues like weather or customs (10 per cent) – up from 8 per cent

The release of Modern Baggage Messaging (MBM) Version 2 in 2025 aims to reduce mishandling by an additional 5 per cent, enhancing real-time data quality across the sector.

Airports like Red Sea International in Saudi Arabia are already leading with futuristic solutions including off-airport check-in and real-time tracking powered by SITA Bag Journey.

Nicole Hogg, Director of Baggage at SITA, said: “We’re making progress, but baggage still causes stress. Passengers want reassurance. The future of baggage is rapidly evolving with automation, computer vision, and mobile tools, we’re making the experience much more reliable.”

David Lavorel, CEO of SITA, said: “Passengers now expect their baggage experience to be as easy and transparent as using a rideshare or delivery app. It’s no longer just about moving bags, it’s about delivering a smooth, connected journey.

“Airlines are ready to tap into technology that improves the passenger experience while keeping costs down and being simple to roll out”.