Saudi Arabia extends 30-day grace period for visit visa holders: Report

The General Directorate of Passports has announced an extension to the grace period for visit visa holders seeking final departure from Saudi Arabia .

The 30-day window will begin on the 1st of Safar, 1447 AH, covering all visa categories and designations.

Individuals wishing to benefit from the extension must pay applicable fees and fines as stipulated by Saudi regulations, the Saudi Gazette reported.

The directorate confirmed that eligible individuals can submit requests through the Tawasul service, which operates on the Ministry of Interior’s digital platform Absher.

All visitors are urged to take advantage of the extended period within the specified time frame to ensure legal departure from the Kingdom and avoid further penalties, according to the directorate.

The initiative forms part of efforts to streamline exit procedures and support compliance with Saudi Arabia’s residency and immigration laws.