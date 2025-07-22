Singapore remains most powerful passport as US and UK decline, UAE and emerging economies rise

Asian countries continue to lead global mobility, with Singapore holding its position as the world’s most powerful passport, while the United States and United Kingdom experience long-term declines, according to the 2025 Henley Passport Index released Tuesday.

Singapore passport holders can travel visa-free or with visa on arrival to 193 destinations worldwide, the highest number of any passport. Japan and South Korea share second place with access to 190 destinations, reinforcing Asia’s dominance in international travel freedom.

The United Kingdom, which ranked first in 2015, has dropped to sixth place, offering visa-free access to 186 destinations. The United States has fallen to tenth place, with visa-free or visa on arrival access to 182 destinations. The index, compiled by Henley & Partners using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), highlights the declining mobility of traditional Western powers.

“The consolidation we’re seeing at the top underscores that access is earned and must be maintained through active and strategic diplomacy,” said Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners and creator of the index. “Countries that neglect global engagement are losing ground.”

Seven European Union countries — Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain — share third place, each providing visa-free access to 189 destinations. Another seven European nations — Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, and Sweden — share fourth place with 188 destinations.

Emerging economies are among the fastest risers. India has jumped eight places in six months to 77th, adding two new visa-free destinations to reach 59. Saudi Arabia gained four new visa waivers, rising four places to 54th, with access to 91 destinations.

The United Arab Emirates continues its rapid ascent, ranking eighth globally — the highest position ever for a Gulf nation. Over the past decade, the UAE climbed 34 places, from 42nd to 8th, thanks to strategic diplomacy and reciprocal visa agreements.

China has also risen 34 places over the past decade to 60th place, despite not yet gaining visa-free access to the European Schengen Area. Beijing has expanded visa-free access to 75 countries in 2025, up from fewer than 20 five years ago. This includes visa-free entry for all Gulf Cooperation Council countries – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE – as well as several Latin American nations including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay.

These moves are part of China’s broader strategy to strengthen bilateral ties and boost tourism and trade. These developments also influence the Henley Passport Power Index, which ranks passports based on the percentage of global GDP their holders can access visa-free.

While over 80 countries have improved their rankings by at least 10 places over the past decade, only 16 countries have declined. Venezuela experienced the sharpest fall, dropping 15 places to 45th. The United States fell eight places, and the United Kingdom declined five.

“This is part of a broader reordering,” said Henley CEO Dr. Juerg Steffen, noting rising demand from Americans and British nationals for second citizenship and residency options.

“Your passport is no longer just a travel document – it reflects your country’s global relationships,” Steffen said. “As geopolitical uncertainty grows, citizens of historically dominant nations are reassessing their mobility options.”

The Henley Passport Index, first published in 2006, is widely regarded as a leading benchmark for passport strength and international travel freedom, used by governments, investors, and migration experts.