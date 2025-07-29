Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) hospitality serves 527,000 guests in H1 2025

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has reported growth in its Hospitality division for the first half of 2025, serving 527,000 guests across 1,401 events.

The figures represent an 11.8 per cent increase in guests and 6.7 per cent rise in events catered compared to the same period in 2024.

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) announces robust H1 2025 results for its Hospitality division, serving over 527,000 guests across 1,401 events — a year-on-year increase of 11.8% in guests and 6.7% in events catered. This continued growth reinforces DWTC Hospitality’s position as… pic.twitter.com/8ewNOgxOZD — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 29, 2025

Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “In a dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape, our H1 2025 performance reflects DWTC Hospitality’s agility and ambition in reimagining the guest experience. By combining operational scale, culinary creativity, and strategic partnerships, we are proud to support Dubai’s growing events economy with hospitality experiences that set new benchmarks.”

DWTC Hospitality reports strong H1 growth

Exhibition catering showed growth during the period, serving 132,146 guests across 50 events. This represents more than double the number of guests served in H1 2024, marking a 105 per cent increase.

The division handled increasingly complex and large-scale exhibitions during this period. The conferences and associations segment recorded growth, with DWTC Hospitality serving 57,289 guests across 30 events.

This marks a 23 per cent increase from 46,500 guests in H1 2024. While event count remained at the same level, the rise in attendees reflects the venue’s appeal for business events focused on networking and knowledge exchange.

DWTC’s catering portfolio delivered results across different segments. Non-exhibition DICEC events increased 38 per cent, with 477 events catered.

External events rose 4 per cent to 687, including events such as the Dubai International Boat Show and the Meydan Dubai World Cup.

The division handled catering at both DWTC venues and external sites during the six-month period.

DWTC Hospitality received recognition at the Emirates Salon Culinaire 2025, securing 51 medals across categories. For the third consecutive year, the team received the Best Effort by an Individual Establishment award.

DWTC Hospitality is focusing on scaling capabilities and investing in infrastructure to support continued growth.

With the expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) and increasing demand for catering experiences, the division is positioned to contribute to Dubai’s economic diversification and status as a destination for events.

The division operates as a full-service provider, offering catering and event planning services.

It supports exhibitions, conferences, private events and weddings, with the ability to cater up to 40,000 guests per day.