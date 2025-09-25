Saudi Arabia tourism boom: Inside NEOM’s Magna with 12 futuristic resorts, record hotels and luxury communities

Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector has been transformed, with massive megaprojects, major events and a global marketing push to attract visitors and investors.

The response has been immediate and transformative. A strong growth trajectory in 2024, saw a record 116m domestic and international tourists visiting the Kingdom — a 6 per cent increase compared to 2023.

The total tourism spending reached SR284bn ($75.7bn) last year, reflecting 11 per cent year-over-year growth. Meanwhile the number of inbound tourists surged to 30m in 2024, the highest ever recorded. At the same time residents also contributed significantly to the sector’s performance, with 86.2m domestic tourists recorded in 2024.

Saudi tourism plans in NEOM

To meet the growing demand there are many examples of stunning new tourism attractions, resorts and developments.

None more so than the concept destination Magna, announced by NEOM.

The 120km project on Saudi Arabia’s West Coast will be developed with a core focus on cutting-edge technology, world-class architecture, and ultra-modern amenities that seamlessly merge with nature.

Magna is situated on the stunning Gulf of Aqaba coastline and comprises 12 distinct premier destinations.

Each destination is individually unique, with its own distinct offering for residents and guests, yet they will seamlessly blend to form a unified destination.

They will be woven together by the conservation, preservation, and rejuvenation of native flora, fauna, and the breathtaking natural landscape.

The development will comprise multiple luxury hotels, hundreds of hotel rooms, suites and apartments, and premium residences across its destinations.

The development is projected to contribute SR2.6bn ($693m) to the Kingdom’s GDP by 2030.

From hollowed out mountain hotels and private golf resorts to bespoke wellness retreats and luxury eco-resorts they are among the most stylish and anticipated tourism resorts in the Kingdom

Arabian Business takes a closer look at the 12 destinations shaping one of the world’s most futuristic coastal developments.

Aquellum: A hidden resort inside a mountain

Concealed within a 450m-high mountain range on the Gulf of Aqaba, Aquellum offers one of Magna’s most dramatic settings. Visitors begin their journey at the world’s first floating marina, boarding a vessel that enters the mountain through a secret canal.

Inside, a futuristic vertical courtyard rises 100m, with architecture designed to merge into the rock formations. Aquellum promises guests a sensory journey through advanced technology, entertainment, and luxury hospitality, all hidden within the cliffs.

NEOM will welcome tourists and property investors to luxury coastal tourism development Epicon in Saudi Arabia

Epicon: Skyscraper towers on the Red Sea coast

Epicon is designed to become a new icon of the Gulf coastline. The development is anchored by two soaring towers — one 225m and the other 275m — that house a 41-key ultra-premium hotel and 14 luxury residences.

Nearby, a resort with 120 rooms and 45 beachfront villas offers guests access to watersports, a spa, dining experiences and a private beach club. Rising dramatically from the desert, Epicon blends tranquillity and indulgence with bold architecture.

NEOM’s Elanan will bring luxury and wellness in 80-room resort

Elanan: Wellness in a natural oasis

Tucked into a lush oasis nourished by ancient natural springs, Elanan is a wellness retreat designed for rest and reflection.

With 80 bespoke rooms and suites, the resort combines ultra-modern architecture with nature, including sculptural structures that blend into the greenery.

Guests can enjoy plazas, private dining spaces, sun gardens, and an observation tower with panoramic coastal views — all centred around well-being and sensory immersion.

NEOM unveils luxury golf resort with 190 sea-view apartments and 80-room boutique hotel

Gidori: Golf and leisure reimagined

Gidori is an exclusive golf resort set amid coastal hills and rocky outcrops. Its centrepiece is an 18-hole championship course that blends challenging play with sweeping sea views.

The resort community includes 200 private villas, 190 luxury sea-view apartments, and an 80-room boutique hotel with restaurants, spas, and entertainment.

Beyond golf, guests can hike, cycle, and explore the landscape by day, while at night, observation decks provide pristine stargazing opportunities.

NEOM announces luxury private members club Xaynor in Saudi Arabia

Xaynor: A private beachfront club

Secluded along a rugged stretch of the Gulf, Xaynor is a private members’ club designed for leisure, luxury and exclusivity.

Arriving via a canopy entrance that blends into the cliffs, members can access private pools, beachside lounges, a spa, and curated dining experiences.

With fashion and art collaborations and a boutique retail offering, Xaynor will be a hub for high-end lifestyle experiences.

NEOM shows off latest project as it introduces stunning Utamo entertainment venue in Saudi Arabia

Utamo: A stage for global art and performance

Carved into a mountain, Utamo is Magna’s immersive destination for art, music and cultural performance.

Guests enter along a promenade lined with more than 50 species of plants before reaching a 64m-high hall designed to host concerts, exhibitions and installations.

The space will be equipped with cutting-edge audio-visual systems for sensory performances, positioning Utamo as one of the most exclusive cultural venues in the world.

NEOM introduces Saudi resort with nature focus, stargazing attractions and plans for native plants and animals

Zardun: Eco-luxury and rewilding

Zardun spans 4sq km of restored coastal landscape, designed as a sanctuary for native flora and fauna.

The resort includes three boutique hotels (100 rooms total) alongside a 360-degree observation deck and nature-based experiences such as trekking, meditation, yoga, stargazing and mountain biking.

Guests can also participate in conservation programmes, including rewilding projects and animal protection initiatives.

NEOM unveils Siranna, the latest luxury hotel and real estate development in Saudi Arabia

Siranna: Boutique retreat among hexagonal pillars

Siranna features a 65-key luxury hotel and 35 private residences, designed with a striking hexagonal pillar motif that integrates with the rugged cliffs.

Guests will arrive by boat into a secluded bay, before exploring discovery trails by foot or horseback.

With a beach club, spas, dining and wellness facilities, Siranna is envisioned as an ultra-luxurious hideaway that blends with the local mountain and wadi landscape.

Norlana: Wellness community for 3,000 residents

Norlana is planned as a coastal wellness-focused enclave with 711 properties ranging from beach villas to mansions.

It will eventually be home to 3,000 residents and will feature an equestrian and polo centre, an 18-hole golf course, sailing and diving opportunities, and a members’ club with dining and leisure facilities.

The project reflects Magna’s vision of combining sustainable living with luxury hospitality.

Leyja: Preserving 95 per cent of nature

Stretching from the Gulf coast into mountains shaped over centuries, Leyja balances tourism with conservation.

Ninety-five per cent of its land will be preserved, with three hotels offering distinct experiences: one for adventure and climbing, another for exploration and discovery, and a wellness retreat with reflective architecture.

Guests can enjoy infinity pools, guided hikes, mountain biking and fine dining amid dramatic natural scenery.

NEOM has launched its latest luxury resort and Treyam is one of the most striking designs yet

Treyam: A lagoon-spanning infinity pool

Among Magna’s most striking destinations is Treyam, a luxury resort bridging a lagoon with an audacious design.

Hosting 250 rooms, Treyam’s highlight is a 450m-long rooftop infinity pool, positioned 36m above the sea with panoramic views of corals, lagoon and sky.

The bridge-like structure connects both shores, offering guests sailing, diving, spa experiences, fitness, and fine dining in one of NEOM’s most futuristic architectural feats.

Hyatt unveils two luxury hotels in Saudi Arabia’s Jaumur development in Magna, Saudi Arabia

Jaumur: A cosmopolitan marina city

The largest of Magna’s destinations, Jaumur’s vision is of a luxury marina community for 6,000 residents, with 500 apartments, 700 villas, and two boutique hotels.

Its focal point is a world-class marina protected by a 1.5km aerofoil structure that shelters yachts, including the largest superyachts.

Jaumur will also include a promenade of restaurants, retail and entertainment, a deep-sea research centre, and an international boarding school — making it a complete residential and leisure community.