Dubai welcomes 7.15m visitors in first 4 months of 2025 as tourism sector powers ahead

Dubai’s tourism sector continues its record-breaking momentum in 2025, with the city welcoming 7.15m international overnight visitors between January and April — a 7 per cent year-on-year increase, according to updates shared at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism’s (DET) first City Briefing of the year.

Held at the Coca-Cola Arena, the bi-annual briefing gathered more than 1,300 stakeholders from the hospitality, aviation, retail, and F&B sectors, along with key government representatives.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “Building on yet another record-breaking performance in 2024, the exceptional results achieved by the industry so far in 2025 is a testament to the resilience and steadfast support of our stakeholders and partners.

“In advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, our focus remains on strengthening the spirit of partnerships, embracing innovation, and creating future-ready experiences that enhance Dubai’s position as the world’s best city to visit, live and work in.

“As we look ahead to the second half of this year and beyond, we will harness the key elements that have driven the industry’s steady growth – a robust and diversified market strategy, a solid collaboration model between the government and private sectors, and global campaigns showcasing the ever-evolving diverse destination offering.”

Dubai tourism briefing highlights

7.15m visitors in the first four months of 2025

Follows 18.72m visitors in 2024, the second consecutive year of record growth

The city is now the first Certified Autism Destination in the Eastern Hemisphere

More than 70,000 individuals trained in sensory awareness

More than 300 hotels participating in the accessibility certification programme

Launch of “MyDubai Communities”, a digital platform to promote coexistence

Major 2025 campaigns launched: “Dubai. That’s How You Summer” “Find Your Story” starring Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi



Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 Returns

The event confirmed the return of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) from June 27 to August 31, structured across three key retail periods:

Summer Holiday Offers

The Great Summer Sale

Back to School

DSS 2025 will feature city-wide sales, raffles, cultural shows, and entertainment tailored for residents and tourists alike.

MICHELIN Guide expansion

The city food scene continues to evolve, with 1,200 new restaurant licences issued in 2024. The fourth edition of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai includes:

119 restaurants across 35 cuisines (+12.3 per cent YoY)

2 restaurants with 3 MICHELIN Stars: FZN by Björn Frantzén and Trèsind Studio

3 restaurants with 2 Stars, 14 with 1 Star, and 22 Bib Gourmand venues

3 restaurants awarded the MICHELIN Green Star for sustainability

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Dubai’s vibrant calendar of festivals and events reflects our city’s bold vision and boundless ambition – a testament to our commitment to innovation, excellence, and global leadership.

“These world-class experiences are not only a key driver of visitation but also vital to nurturing the pillars of our economy, from retail and hospitality to aviation and business events.”