Abu Dhabi hotels generate $166m in March 2025

Abu Dhabi’s hospitality sector recorded strong growth in March 2025, with total hotel revenues reaching AED611m ($166m), according to preliminary data from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD).

The breakdown of revenue includes:

AED345m ($94m) from room bookings

AED228m ($62m) from food and beverage services

AED38m ($10.3m) from other sources

The emirate welcomed around 417,000 hotel guests during the month, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s growing appeal as a premier global tourism destination. Analysts attribute the increase to the emirate’s diverse accommodation options, luxury offerings, and consistently high hospitality standards.

In total, 171 hotel establishments operated across the Emirate in March, offering 34,341 rooms. These properties recorded over 1.2m guest nights and achieved an average occupancy rate of 69 per cent. The average revenue per available room (RevPAR) stood at AED486 ($132).

Abu Dhabi hotels

Non-Arab Asian nationals led international arrivals, accounting for 152,000 guests, followed by European travellers at 123,000, and UAE nationals with 58,000 stays.

Luxury hotels continued to dominate:

Five-star hotels hosted 205,000 guests, including 78,000 Europeans

Four-star hotels welcomed 119,000 guests

Three-star and below properties recorded 54,000 guests

Serviced apartments hosted 38,000 visitors

This performance aligns with the 2030 Tourism Strategy, which targets: