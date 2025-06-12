Abu Dhabi hotels generate $166m in March 2025

Abu Dhabi’s hospitality sector recorded strong growth in March 2025, with total hotel revenues reaching AED611m ($166m), according to preliminary data from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD).
The breakdown of revenue includes:
- AED345m ($94m) from room bookings
- AED228m ($62m) from food and beverage services
- AED38m ($10.3m) from other sources
The emirate welcomed around 417,000 hotel guests during the month, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s growing appeal as a premier global tourism destination. Analysts attribute the increase to the emirate’s diverse accommodation options, luxury offerings, and consistently high hospitality standards.
In total, 171 hotel establishments operated across the Emirate in March, offering 34,341 rooms. These properties recorded over 1.2m guest nights and achieved an average occupancy rate of 69 per cent. The average revenue per available room (RevPAR) stood at AED486 ($132).
Abu Dhabi hotels
Non-Arab Asian nationals led international arrivals, accounting for 152,000 guests, followed by European travellers at 123,000, and UAE nationals with 58,000 stays.
Luxury hotels continued to dominate:
- Five-star hotels hosted 205,000 guests, including 78,000 Europeans
- Four-star hotels welcomed 119,000 guests
- Three-star and below properties recorded 54,000 guests
- Serviced apartments hosted 38,000 visitors
This performance aligns with the 2030 Tourism Strategy, which targets:
- 39.3m annual visitors
- 178,000 new tourism jobs
- 50,000 hotel rooms across the emirate
- A total GDP contribution of AED90bn ($24.5bn) by 2030