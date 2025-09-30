Singapore’s Naumi Hotels makes Middle East debut with Dubai hotel

Singapore’s Naumi Hotels has opened its first property in the Middle East with the acquisition of a 237-key hotel in Barsha Heights, Dubai.

The hotel was acquired by Naumi Group and advised by SunStar Capital, the family-owned wealth management and asset company founded by Executive Chairman Surya Jhunjhnuwala. It will be operated by Naumi Hotels, led by Group CEO Gaurang Jhunjhnuwala.

“Following Naumi Hotels’ success in the Asia-Pacific region, extending the experience to the Middle East felt like a natural next step. For us, Dubai represents the epicentre of the region’s thriving hospitality market and a symbol of innovation, where the world’s leading brands and most discerning travellers come together. We are excited to make our mark on the region and on a city that so closely mirrors our ambition, creative energy, and ever-evolving vision for hospitality,” said Gaurang Jhunjhnuwala.

Founded in Singapore in 2007, Naumi Hotels has grown to eight properties across Singapore, New Zealand, Australia and now the UAE.

Naumi Hotel Dubai is located in Barsha Heights. The property is set to undergo a redesign, with a new visual identity, whimsical spaces and brand touchpoints integrated throughout.

The 237-room hotel includes two restaurants, meeting rooms, a business centre, wellness spa, rooftop pool and fitness centre.

“With every new property, we aim to push the boundaries of what boutique hospitality can look and feel like. In Dubai, we’ve found the ideal canvas to express our playful sophistication and bring unexpected moments to life. The hotel will capture the spirit of the city while staying true to Naumi Hotels’ experiential, artful approach to every stay,” said Paul Stocker, Group Chief Operating Officer of Naumi Group.