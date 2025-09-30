Saudi Arabia opens first island golf course at Red Sea’s Shura Links

Red Sea Global (RSG) has officially inaugurated Shura Links, Saudi Arabia’s first 18-hole island golf course, within the Red Sea destination.

Operated by Golf Saudi, the par-72, 7,400-yard course has been designed in a traditional links style, winding through natural mangroves and golden sand dunes before running alongside the Red Sea coastline.

In line with RSG’s sustainability standards, the course was created to minimise environmental impact while offering a world-class playing experience.

Island golf course in Saudi Arabia

Yasir bin Othman Al Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund and Chairman of Golf Saudi, said: “The opening of Shura Links marks a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s journey toward global leadership in sports and tourism. It embodies the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030 and reaffirms the Public Investment Fund’s commitment to creating new economic opportunities that diversify the economy and enhance quality of life.

“With its unique location at the heart of the Red Sea, Shura Links is more than just a world-class golf course; it is a living embodiment of the Kingdom’s vision to transform this destination into a driver of luxury tourism and sustainable development for generations to come.”

John Pagano, CEO of Red Sea Global, said: “Shura Links marks a new chapter in redefining global tourism through sustainability and innovation, while diversifying the portfolio of sports experiences we offer in line with Vision 2030.”

Noah Alireza, CEO of Golf Saudi, said: “It paves the way for the Kingdom to establish itself as a leading destination where natural beauty meets innovation and sustainability, inspiring golfers, investors, and travellers worldwide.”

At the heart of Shura Links lies its beach club, designed as the social hub of the course and inspired by local flora and wildlife. The club provides panoramic views of the course and surrounding natural landscape.

The facilities extend beyond the main course to include a family-friendly mini-golf course, an expansive practice ground with training areas, flexible nine or 18-hole play options, and PGA-certified coaching programmes.

Shura Links is located on Shura Island, the centrepiece of the Red Sea destination, which is set to welcome its first guests in the coming weeks with the openings of the SLS, Edition, and InterContinental resorts.

In total, 11 resorts will open on the island in the months ahead, offering premium hospitality, luxury amenities, and high-end dining and retail experiences.