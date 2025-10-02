Rose, Robertson among NBA legends to attend fan events in Abu Dhabi

National Basketball Association ( NBA ) legends Oscar Robertson, Derrick Rose, Mark Jackson, John Starks, Rudy Gay and Michael Carter-Williams will be in Abu Dhabi this week for the expanded fourth edition of NBA District.

The interactive fan event is being held at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, from Thursday to Sunday, October 5.

It is part of The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 presented by ADQ, which will feature two New York Knicks versus Philadelphia 76ers preseason games on Thursday, October 2, and Saturday, October 4, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

NBA legends will also attend The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025

Now 86, Robertson is considered one of the greatest point guards of all time. He was part of the Milwaukee Bucks team that was crowned NBA Champions in 1971, a 12-time All-Star, an 11-time member of the All-NBA Team, and winner of the 1964 Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Rose, 36, was NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2009 and went on to become the MVP in 2011. He announced his retirement last year, surprising experts that a man of his talent could never become part of any Champion team in his sterling career.

Carter-Williams was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2014 and retired last year. After his playing career, Jackson was also coach of Golden Star Warriors for three years, and is respected analyst and commentator. Gay, who retired in 2023, set a Memphis Grizzlies’ franchise record for points in a single season (1,632) in 2007-08, while shooting guard Starks had a 14-year career with some of the leading NBA teams.

Fans will be able to participate in basketball activities on a full-size NBA court, take photos with the Larry O’Brien Trophy (NBA champions trophy), purchase limited-edition and customised NBA merchandise, attend panel sessions with select legends, and more.

Musical artists Siilawy, Tul8te, DJ Jack, Stick No Bills and DJ D-Nice will headline a concert at NBA District on Friday, 3 October, at 8pm. A Sunday Coffee Social on 5 October 2025 at 10am will feature a performance by local DJ Abu Dhabi House Movement.

Tickets to NBA District, including separate tickets for the Friday night concert and the Sunday Coffee Social, are now available at ticketmaster.ae.