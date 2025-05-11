Sharjah real estate market hits $1.09bn in April 2025 transactions

Sharjah ‘s property market demonstrated strong performance in April 2025, with 7,206 transactions totalling AED 4 billion across the emirate, according to figures released by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

The transactions covered approximately 10.3 million square feet, reflecting continued growth in the market that officials attribute to government policies and urban development projects.

The April data showed 1,415 sales transactions (19.6 per cent of total), 413 mortgage transactions (5.7 per cent) valued at AED 866.8 million, 751 initial contract transactions (10.4 per cent), 3,453 ownership certificate transactions (48 per cent), and 1,174 ownership deeds (16.3 per cent), the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Al-Majaz 3 tops Sharjah property deals with AED115 million transaction

The flexible government policies and supportive legislation have contributed to providing a stable regulatory environment that encourages long-term investment, the report said.

Sales occurred across 117 areas throughout Sharjah, involving residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties.

The transactions included 785 land plots, 338 tower units, and 292 built-in land deals.

Al-Majaz 3 recorded the highest individual transaction, with a built-in land deal worth AED 115 million. The same area also registered the highest mortgage transaction at AED 130 million.

Of the 1,312 total sales transactions in Sharjah city, Al-Metraq led with 365 transactions, followed by Muwailih Commercial (156), Tilal (152), and Al-Khan (64).

Muwailih Commercial topped the trading value rankings at AED 348.4 million, with Tilal (AED310.6 million), Al-Sajaa Industrial (AED168.4 million), and Al-Majaz 3 (AED136 million) following.

The Central Region recorded 66 sales transactions, with Industrial Area 3 accounting for 19 transactions worth AED16.8 million.

Khor Fakkan saw 24 sales transactions, with Al-Harai Commercial, Hay Al-Bardi 2, and Hay Al-Luleya recording four transactions each. Hay Al-Bardi 5 led in trading value at AED 4.2 million.

In Kalba, 11 sales transactions were recorded, with Al-Tarif 5 leading in both number (5) and value (AED1.3 million).

The department noted that population growth and increasing demand have contributed to market diversification, with property developers offering various products to meet different market segments.