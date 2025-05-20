UAE real estate: Abu Dhabi secondary property market surges by 53% in Q1 2025

Abu Dhabi’s secondary real estate market has recorded a 53 per cent year-on-year increase in transaction value during the first quarter of 2025, reaching AED 5.04 billion compared to AED 3.3 billion in the same period last year, according to data from Metropolitan Capital Real Estate (MCRE).

The secondary market now represents 11.4 per cent of the total real estate market in the emirate, with demand driven by both end-users and international investors seeking ready-to-move-in properties with high yields.

“The performance of Abu Dhabi’s secondary real estate market in the first quarter of 2025 is truly exceptional, demonstrating the underlying strength and increasing maturity of the emirate’s property sector. The significant growth in transaction value and volume underscores the high demand for ready properties and Abu Dhabi’s continued attractiveness for international investors, drawn by favourable returns and the emirate’s appealing lifestyle,” Evgeny Ratskevich, CEO of Metropolitan Capital Real Estate said.

International investors drive Abu Dhabi property market growth

MCRE itself has outperformed the broader market with a 152 per cent year-on-year increase in sales value, capturing 21 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s freehold residential secondary market.

The company aims to increase this share to 25 per cent by the end of 2025.

A highlight transaction during the quarter was the AED 83 million sale of a seven-bedroom villa on Saadiyat Island with direct sea access, handled by luxury property specialist Natalia Kushparenko.

This sale reflects the growing demand for premium lifestyle communities in the capital.

Luxury villa sales dominate Abu Dhabi’s secondary market in 2025

The residential secondary market specifically saw sales values grow by 15 per cent, rising to AED 2.74 billion in Q1 2025 from AED 2.38 billion in Q1 2024, with transactions increasing from 972 to 992.

Villa and townhouse sales have seen substantial growth, with townhouse sales value increasing by 142 per cent to AED 76.89 million in Q1 2025, up from AED 31.71 million in Q1 2024.

Villa sales rose by 15 per cent to AED 1.47 billion, compared to AED 1.27 billion in the same period last year.

Apartment sales showed more modest growth of 7 per cent, reaching AED 899.33 million in Q1 2025 versus AED 840.69 million in Q1 2024.

UAE nationals led the market in Q1 2025, accounting for 21 per cent of secondary transactions, followed by Russians (10 per cent), UK nationals (9 per cent), and Indians (8 per cent).

Yas Island emerged as the most active area with 266 transactions worth AED 755 million, followed by Al Reem Island (195 transactions, AED 275 million), Al Reef (127 transactions, AED 151 million), and Saadiyat Island (113 transactions, AED 909 million).

MCRE expects the secondary market to maintain its momentum throughout 2025, particularly in sought-after lifestyle destinations such as Saadiyat, Yas, and Al Reem Islands.

The company predicts that international capital will continue flowing into Abu Dhabi amid rising global geopolitical and economic uncertainty, positioning the emirate as a stable growth market.