UAE’s Mira Developments expands into Oman with Salalah real estate project

UAE-based real estate firm Mira Developments has announced its entry into the Omani market with a new master development in Salalah.

The announcement was made during a three-day retreat hosted by the company in Salalah, attended by over 100 real estate professionals, including brokers, architects and lifestyle brand representatives. The event focused on Mira’s regional expansion strategy, with Salalah positioned as a key growth area.

The company did not disclose the size, cost, or timeline of the Salalah development, but said the project would fall under a broader pipeline that includes upcoming ventures such as Mira Coral Bay.

“Our strategic expansion into Oman is an epitome of Mira Developments’ unwavering vision to pioneering luxury real estate across the GCC,” said Tamara Getigezheva, Co-Founder of Mira Developments.

Known for developing fully furnished and branded residences in the UAE, Mira has partnered with global fashion and design labels including Dolce & Gabbana Casa, ELIE SAAB, and Bentley Home. Its entry into Oman comes as developers across the Gulf look to new markets amid a growing appetite for high-end real estate offerings beyond traditional hubs.

The company said its focus in Salalah would include sustainability and integration with the local climate, without providing further project-specific details.