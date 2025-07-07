Oman real estate: Whitewill expands into property market as foreign investment grows

International luxury real estate agency Whitewill has expanded its operations into Oman, establishing a presence in one of the Gulf’s emerging property markets as the country attracts growing foreign investment.

The firm first began building its operations in Oman in 2023 and established a dedicated office and team of brokers in Muscat by 2024 following increased investor demand.

Luxury real estate firm enters Oman

The expansion marks a strategic milestone in Whitewill’s regional growth as it positions itself to serve investors and end-users seeking opportunities in Oman’s developing real estate sector.

The country’s property market has gained attention from global investors as the country undergoes economic diversification supported by the government’s Vision 2040 strategy.

The nation’s stable economy, increasing foreign investment, and policies allowing foreign nationals to acquire freehold property have contributed to this growth.

Svetlana Politova, CEO of Whitewill Real Estate in Oman and Abu Dhabi, said: “At Whitewill, we are proud to be at the forefront of introducing Oman’s promising real estate market to global investors. Our focus on Muscat and Salalah reflects a deep understanding of what drives long-term value, combining solid economic fundamentals with exceptional lifestyle and tourism offerings.”

Whitewill operates in Muscat and Salalah, the only regions in the Sultanate where Integrated Tourism Complex (ITC) zones permit full freehold ownership for foreign investors.

Muscat attracts long-term investors seeking capital growth due to its modern infrastructure, administrative significance, and international connectivity.

Salalah appeals to investors focused on lifestyle-driven, rental-yield properties with its landscapes and year-round appeal to Gulf and European tourists.

Since entering the Omani market, Whitewill has sold hundreds of property units with an upward range of OMR 300,000. The firm’s client base includes international investors, expatriates, and regional buyers, including high-net-worth investors from the GCC, Europe, and India.

Demand remains strong for holiday homes, rental units, and investment properties in the Sultanate’s waterfront and master-planned communities.

The agency’s portfolio in Oman includes over 30 projects from developers such as DarGlobal, SDIC, Muriya by Orascom, Eagle Hills, Saraya Bandar Jissah SAOC, and Al Mouj.

The firm also collaborates with local developers including Alargan Towell, Maysan Properties, and Ideal Building Development. Many of these projects benefit from the involvement of Omran Group, the government’s development arm.

Projects include AIDA by DarGlobal, a master-planned community on a coastal plateau offering villas, townhouses, apartments, branded residences, hotels, and the Trump Golf Club. The Sustainable City Yiti, led by SDIC, is Oman’s flagship eco-community, blending sustainable technologies with residential, hospitality, retail, and educational facilities.

Upcoming projects include an ultra-luxury beachfront community on Yiti Beach and an ITC development in Muttrah, Muscat’s historic centre, both expected to generate investor interest.

“By partnering with the most reputable developers and establishing a local presence, we ensure our clients gain exclusive access to Oman’s best projects. Looking ahead, we are committed to helping shape the future of real estate in Oman, creating investment opportunities that respect its heritage while meeting modern expectations,” Politova added.

Whitewill sees Oman as a long-term growth market for real estate. With the government expanding ITC zones and global developers entering the market, new opportunities are emerging in Muscat and Salalah, as well as in Musandam, Duqm, and the country’s mountainous tourism hubs.

The company plans to support this growth by advising developers, tailoring products to investor expectations, and promoting Oman internationally through roadshows, webinars, and targeted events in key global markets.

With a multinational team, Whitewill positions itself to serve its international clientele and cement its role as a partner for investors seeking real estate opportunities in the Sultanate.