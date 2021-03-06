Cinemas, restaurants to reopen as Saudi Arabia prepares to relax Covid-19 restrictions

Saudi Arabia has announced plans to relax some coronavirus precautionary measures including the reopening of cinemas and restaurants.

An official source at the Ministry of Interior said the lifting of restrictions will take effect from Sunday and will include the reopening of cinemas, indoor entertainment centres as well as restaurants, gyms and sports centres.

In a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency on Saturday, the ministry source said: “The decision of lifting the suspension will be implemented from March 7” with the exception of some procedures.

These include a continuing suspension of events and parties such as weddings and corporate meetings in banquet halls and independent wedding halls or hotels until further notice.

Saudi Arabia is also retaining the maximum number allowed at gatherings to 20 people, the source said, adding that everyone must remain committed to precautionary measures and protocols approved for all activities.

Saudi Arabia will also increase the number of inspection campaigns during the next few weeks to ensure that all individuals and facilities adhere to the precautionary measures, warning that violators will be fined.

The announcement comes as Saudi Arabia has reported coronavirus cases and deaths.

Last month, it is was announced that travellers from 20 countries, including the UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, India, Pakistan and the UK and US, were barred from entering Saudi Arabia as the kingdom stepped up precautions against new variants of coronavirus.

In January, the Interior Ministry said it intended to delay the lifting of the travel suspension for citizens from March 31 to May 17.

Saudi Arabia has registered 372,410 cases of coronavirus and 6,429 deaths as a result of Covid-19.

Earlier this month, it was reported that business conditions in Saudi Arabia improved at a slower pace in February as coronavirus cases crept up and employment figures dipped.

Weaker demand, faltering sentiment and job cuts weighed on non-oil private sector activity in the Gulf kingdom.

The rate of growth eased to a four-month low as output and new orders expanded at a slower pace, said IHS Markit.