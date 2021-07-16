Abu Dhabi to bring in new Covid capacity limits for retail, tourism businesses

Abu Dhabi has announced it will change coronavirus regulations related to a .raft of businesses from Sunday

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said it will update the operating capacity of multiple activities in the emirate, effective from July 18.

Public beaches, public parks, private beaches and swimming pools, restaurants and cafes, gyms and spas in hotels, buses and public ferries will be limited to 50 percent capacity.

Shopping malls are to operate at 40 percent and cinemas at 30 percent capacity while a maximum of three passengers may travel in a five-passenger taxi and four passengers in a seven-passenger taxi.

The decision is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s strategy to combat the pandemic, reinforcing the proactive and precautionary measures implemented by the emirate to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus, according to a statement carried by state news agency WAM late on Thursday.

The committee called on residents to adhere to preventive measures, maintain physical distancing, and wear masks in public places to preserve public health gains.

Separately, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved new entry requirements for Abu Dhabi from Monday as part of proactive efforts to prevent Covid-19 variants and to ensure continuous testing.

The committee approved allowing entry to the emirate within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result and within 24 hours of receiving a negative DPI result.

Those entering via PCR must take a PCR test on day four of entry for those staying for four days or more, and an additional test on day eight for those staying eight days or more, WAM reported.

Those entering via DPI must take a PCR test on day three of entry for those staying 48 hours or more, and an additional PCR test on day seven for those staying seven days or more, it added.

A DPI test cannot be used to enter Abu Dhabi consecutive times.

The procedures apply to all vaccinated and non-vaccinated citizens and residents.

Those failing to take the required tests are liable for fines, WAM said.

A National Sterilisation Programme, starting from Monday, will also be launched.

Sterilisation will take place daily between midnight and 5am. During these hours, the movement of traffic and the public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services.

The public must stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out, or to get essential supplies, such as food and medicine, WAM added.