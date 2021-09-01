Mall of Oman opens with 80% of retail space leased

Dubai-based retail giant Majid Al Futtaim on Wednesday announced the opening of the Mall of Oman in Muscat.

With 80 percent of Mall of Oman’s gross leasable area leased, the mall is set to welcome over 300 additional retail outlets in the coming months, the company said in a statement.

Shoppers can now experience Oman’s largest VOX Cinemas — complete with 15 screens — as well as the only IMAX experience in Oman, the first GOLD experience in Oman, and the largest Magic Planet in the country, it added.

Husam Al Mandhari, director of Shopping malls in Oman at Majid Al Futtaim Properties said: “We are pleased to welcome residents and tourists to the brand-new Mall of Oman.

“This is another achievement for us as we continue to position ourselves as a retail pioneer that offers unique experiences and unmatched value, whilst contributing to the local economy.”

Providing 3,500 new jobs in the region, Mall of Oman offers multiple first-of-its-kind experiences in the sultanate, he added.

Mall of Oman has also unveiled a 1,000 plus seater food court while there are plans to bring over 50 dining options to the mall.

The largest indoor snow park in the sultanate will launch at the mall next year, spanning over 14,000 square metres.

Mall of Oman complements Majid Al Futtaim’s strong regional presence that includes 29 malls across the GCC.