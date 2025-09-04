Dubai Retail to reshape city’s shopping with over 40 malls, lifestyle and community centres

Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM) has announced the launch of “Dubai Retail” as the unified brand for more than 40 malls and lifestyle destinations across the city.

The move marks a major milestone in DHAM’s growth strategy following the integration of Nakheel and Meydan into Dubai Holding in 2024, designed to boost efficiency, scalability, and long-term competitiveness in retail operations.

With the introduction of Dubai Retail, DHAM brings together a portfolio spanning 10 malls, 15 lifestyle destinations, and 18 community retail centres, covering more than 13 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) and housing over 6,500 retailers.

Dubai retail mall

As part of the rebrand, Nakheel Mall has been renamed Palm Jumeirah Mall following the opening of its redeveloped section. Positioned as a flagship destination on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the mall is now a central part of Dubai Retail’s network.

Malek Al Malek, Group CEO of DHAM, said: “Our malls and destinations have been instrumental in shaping the city’s dynamic retail landscape and evolving customer experiences.

“Dubai Retail draws on the strength and synergies of the wider Dubai Holding ecosystem—including development and asset management—positioning it to seize the opportunities presented by a rapidly expanding population, a thriving tourism sector and forward-looking urban development.

“The recent launch of Nad Al Sheba Mall, together with the ongoing development of Al Khail Avenue, which will add 1.2 million square feet to our existing GLA upon completion, underscores our commitment to expanding Dubai Retail’s footprint with destinations that drive the experience economy.”

Palm Jumeirah Mall

Fareed Abdelrahman, Managing Director, Retail Destinations at DHAM, said: “Being one of the region’s largest groups of malls and retail destinations is only the starting point. This announcement strengthens Dubai Retail’s ability to grow strategically and continuously enhance its destinations to meet the evolving expectations of residents and visitors.”

The newly formed retail group’s portfolio includes 10 malls such as:

Palm Jumeirah Mall

Nad Al Sheba Mall

The Outlet Village

Circle Mall

Ibn Battuta Mall

Golden Mile Galleria

Bay Avenue

Bay Square

Dragon Mart

Al Khail Avenue (coming soon)

Its lifestyle destinations include:

Bluewaters

JBR

Palm West Beach

The Club at Palm West Beach

Vista Mare

Al Khawaneej Walk

Souk Al Seef

Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Boxpark

Last Exits

DXBIKE

Dubai Islands Beach

In addition, 18 community-focused retail centres serve key residential areas, including Jumeirah Islands Centre, Al Furjan Centre, Discovery Gardens Centre, International City Centre and more.

By uniting its diverse destinations under the Dubai Retail brand, DHAM aims to enhance customer experience, align with global retail trends, and support the long-term vision to strengthen its position as a global capital for retail, lifestyle, and tourism.

Dubai Retail portfolio at a quick glance