Labubu craze grips UAE as noon Minutes sees every drop sell out in ‘hours’

Online marketplace noon Minutes, known for its 15-minute delivery service in major UAE cities, is struggling to keep up with demand for Labubu collectibles, with every restock in Dubai and Abu Dhabi selling out within hours.

Omar Al-Sayed Ahmad, Senior Buyer at noon Minutes, told Arabian Business the product’s scarcity, combined with social media hype, has fuelled a frenzy among collectors and casual buyers alike.

“Since the first drop, Labubu has sold out within hours of every restock, with demand outpacing supply each time. The speed says it all – scarcity and social buzz are driving the frenzy,” he said.

Urban demand and impulse buys

While noon Minutes did not disclose exact sales figures, Ahmad noted that interest is strongest among younger adults, particularly in urban areas where the company’s 15-minute delivery service plays into impulse buying behaviour.

“Labubu is pulling in a wide mix of buyers across the Emirates, with strong engagement from younger adults unsurprisingly. Urban areas see the highest demand – where our 15-minute delivery and the product’s scarcity fuel impulse buys. We’re also seeing a healthy balance of new and repeat customers,” he said.

The phenomenon reflects a broader trend in retail where scarcity marketing – deliberately limiting availability to heighten perceived value – meets the hyper-convenience of rapid delivery. As a result, the collectibles have attracted both first-time buyers and dedicated fans who return for every drop.

Labubu, part of The Monsters designer toy series by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung, has become a sought-after collectible across Asia and increasingly in the Gulf. Its quirky, big-eyed design has generated a cult following online, where social media posts amplify the buzz and create a “fear of missing out” effect among potential buyers.

Retailers globally have used similar tactics for sneakers, gaming consoles and limited-edition merchandise, but its penetration into the UAE’s quick-commerce space – where items can be at a customer’s door in minutes – points to a shift in how hype products reach consumers.

Building on momentum

Ahmad suggested that Labubu’s runaway success is shaping noon Minutes’ future product strategy.

“Labubu showed us there’s real appetite for limited-edition drops – especially when social buzz takes over. We’re always watching the trends and listening to our customers (including the many who’ve come back for every drop). Can’t say too much about what’s next… but let’s just say we’re not done having fun with this space.”

He added that the experience had “levelled up” the company’s approach to curation, supply planning and marketing.

“Now we can spot trends sooner, move faster, and keep serving up products that fly off the shelves… sometimes before you’ve even finished adding to cart.”