SHOEMART launches new diabetic footwear line in Al Jalila Foundation Dubai deal

SHOEMART, the region’s family footwear destination operated by Landmark Group, has launched a diabetic footwear line under its comfort brand, Le Confort.

The product line has been developed to help reduce foot discomfort and pressure for diabetic patients.

The launch forms part of a collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, which is dedicated to transforming lives through supporting medical treatment, education and research.

SHOEMART’s new diabetic shoe line

The partnership supports Al Jalila Foundation’s nationwide efforts through Landmark Group’s Beat Diabetes initiative.

Proceeds from every Le Confort Diabetic Shoe will contribute to the foundation’s programmes across the UAE.

The Le Confort Diabetic Shoes have been designed to prioritise comfort and support. Features include wide toe boxes for swollen feet, breathable materials, memory foam insoles, and slip-resistant soles.

These features offer stability, shock absorption, and all-day wearability for individuals managing diabetes or related conditions. The footwear line has been priced to ensure accessibility for all diabetic patients.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to innovation with purpose. Our partnership with Al Jalila Foundation reflects our ongoing commitment to serve our customers’ various footwear needs, delivering comfort through our products while also giving back to the community that supports us,” Dinesh Shahani, CEO of Landmark Group’s Footwear Division said in a statement.

“We commend Landmark Group for their long-standing commitment to raising awareness and funds for diabetes care through the Beat Diabetes initiative. Our partnership with SHOEMART brings together innovation and accessibility to enhance the well-being of diabetic patients. Proceeds from this footwear line will help provide vital care for those in need, reinforcing our belief in the power of community partnerships,” Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation added.

“This collaboration exemplifies how purpose-driven partnerships can empower patients, raise awareness, and expand access to essential healthcare services,” he said.

SHOEMART operates more than 160 stores across the GCC and has been serving families for over 35 years.

The Le Confort Diabetic Shoes are now available at all SHOEMART locations within CENTREPOINT stores in the UAE, and online at CenterpointStores.com.