New deal struck to accelerate sporting investments in Dubai

The business of sports in Dubai is set to receive a major boost following the signing of an agreement between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy.

The memorandum of understanding will activate the sports side of Invest in Dubai, the centralised digital platform for doing business in Dubai, which was launched by the Government of Dubai earlier this year with the aim of easing the process establishing a business in the emirate.

The portal enables investors to obtain trade licences and launch their business in minutes, without the need to physically visit any government service centre for official permits and approvals.

The MoU, which was signed by Sami Al Qamzi, director general of Dubai Department of Economic Development, and Saeed Hareb, secretary general of Dubai Sports Council, (pictured below) will combine the efforts of the two entities to strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the leading destinations for investments in sports.

The deal seeks to expand the areas of cooperation between the two parties in different spheres, with their primary focus being the development of Dubai’s sports sector and increasing its contribution to Dubai’s economy.

The agreement also seeks to unify the efforts of the two parties in the field of supervision and inspection of gyms and fitness centres, academies and sports events, as well as other institutions operating in Dubai’s sports sector.

Al Qamzi said: “Invest in Dubai is a centralised digital platform for establishing businesses in Dubai, allowing investors to obtain licenses and start their business in a few minutes… We are happy to provide this platform to those wishing to invest in Dubai’s lucrative sports sector, and we are happy to support their work, and help them in growing their business and achieving their goals.”

Hareb added: “This memorandum of understanding with Dubai Economy stems from the two parties’ keenness to support and strengthen strategic cooperation, and to encourage private investment in Dubai’s sports sector and facilitate the functioning of institutions operating in the sector.”