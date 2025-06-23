Ben Sulayem strenghtens FIA-Japan alliance to drive motorsport growth

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has concluded an official visit to Japan, reinforcing strategic ties between the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and Japan amid growing global emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and motorsport development.

The visit, hosted by the Japan Automobile Federation (JAF) and its President Masayoshi Sakaguchi, underscored Japan’s expanding influence as a hub for both smart mobility and high-profile racing events. It also reaffirmed Japan’s role as a key partner in advancing the FIA’s long-term goals around safety, sustainability, and access to motorsport.

Ben Sulayem held talks with several top government figures, including Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Koji Murofushi, Commissioner of the Japan Sports Agency, and Hiromasa Nakano, Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Discussions focused on shared challenges such as the transition to cleaner transport technologies, road safety initiatives, urban mobility, and expanding motorsport participation.

“This has been an important milestone for the FIA as we deepen our relationship with Japan – a country that continues to lead by example in both mobility innovation and motorsport development,” Ben Sulayem said. “From transformative government policies to world-class sporting activities including four FIA World Championship events, Japan shows how integrated approaches to mobility and sport can serve society.”

The visit comes amid surging interest in motorsport across Japan. JAF now counts over 200,000 licensed racing drivers, a 20 percent increase over the past five years. Meanwhile, the 2025 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix recorded its highest attendance since 2006.

Sakaguchi described the visit as a significant moment for JAF and Japan’s broader engagement with the global motorsport and mobility ecosystem. “Our collaboration is essential to driving innovation, safety, and sustainability,” he said. “I am confident that our partnership will continue to grow stronger and deliver lasting impact worldwide.”

Japan’s position as a global mobility pioneer was also highlighted during the visit. With a smart transportation market valued at $6.9 billion last year and rapid adoption of smart-transport applications, the country is leveraging technology to reshape mobility infrastructure. The FIA pointed to Japan’s advancements in hydrogen technology, smart city planning, and clean transport solutions as examples of real-world innovation.

Ben Sulayem also noted the significance of Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota, serving on the FIA Senate.

Masayoshi Sakaguchi, President of the Japan Automobile Federation said, “We were honoured to welcome FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem on this significant visit. As proud members of the FIA, we are part of a truly global community united by a shared commitment to advancing mobility and motorsport.

Following his visit to Japan, Ben Sulayem travelled to Macau for the 2025 FIA Extraordinary General Assembly and Annual Conference, where more than 500 delegates from 149 countries are gathering this week to chart the next phase of the FIA’s global strategy.