UAE gov’t names best and worst entities for digital services

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the five best and worst government entities in terms of digital services.

The worst, which was topped by the Ministry of Education, will be given a grace period of 90 days to improve their performance.

The results follow a survey of 30 government departments based on 55,000 respondents carried out over the past three months, state news agency WAM reported.

Sheikh Mohammed (pictured below) tweeted: “To ensure transparency and provide efficient digital services within the UAE government, we conducted a survey to classify the five best and worst government entities. We aim to establish a digital government that keeps pace with global trends.”

He added: “Continuous assessment is the basis of the constant development methodology adopted by the UAE. Feedback is the real barometer upon which we assess the performance of the federal government and ensure their efficiency and how far their customers have efficient access to their services anytime and anywhere.”

The UAE government offers a total of more than 1,300 digital services via ministries and federal government departments.

Sheikh Mohammed confirmed that the worst performers will be given three months to improve.

“The departments which are excelling themselves deserve our acclaim and we expect more from them in order to achieve our ultimate goal of making the UAE government the best globally in terms of provision of services. We aspire to reach 90 percent of customer satisfaction. And we are confident our government teams are capable of achieving this target in the most efficient manners and at the fastest time possible,” he added.

“Underperforming departments are expected to amend their courses and achieve the best possible results within 90 days, by which time we will re-assess their performance,” he said.

The UAE’s best performing government entities

1- Ministry of Interior

2- Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA)

3- Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

4- Ministry of Climate Change and Environment

5- Ministry of Community Development

The UAE’s worst underperforming government entities

1- Ministry of Education

2- Federal Tax Authority

3- Securities and Commodities Authority

4- General Pension and Social Security Authority

5- Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure