Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 bets big on AI as healthcare becomes next frontier

Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 is sharpening its focus on artificial intelligence and preparing to expand into healthcare as the emirate accelerates efforts to build a global tech hub that can attract talent, capital and entrepreneurs from around the world.

The state-backed startup ecosystem, which launched in 2019 with the support of sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, as well as global technology partners, is positioning itself as the Gulf’s answer to Silicon Valley. In an interview with Arabian Business, Peter Abou Hachem, Head of Growth and Strategy at Hub71, said artificial intelligence was now the organisation’s sharpest bet.

“We’ve accepted 13 new AI startups recently, bringing us to around 53,” he said. “Our aim is to leverage Abu Dhabi’s strong infrastructure base in compute, energy and sovereign investments to help create the next OpenAI out of the emirate.”

Hub71’s AI strategy is designed to cut across industries rather than focus on a single vertical. Abou Hachem argued that artificial intelligence is a “horizontal technology” set to affect every aspect of life and business, from financial services to logistics. Even so, the sector has already shown tangible results in areas such as drug discovery and genomics.

“Healthcare and life sciences are thriving intersections for AI,” he said, adding that startups were using AI models to accelerate research and development in pharmaceuticals.

Healthcare next in line

Following on from AI, digital assets and climate tech, healthcare will be Hub71’s next dedicated vertical, in line with Abu Dhabi government priorities.

“The logic behind our clusters is always to align with Abu Dhabi’s wider priorities,” he said.

“Whenever you see Abu Dhabi building out infrastructure in a sector, whether it’s health or water and food security, we build the startup ecosystem to match. Startups won’t come unless customers, investors and regulatory frameworks are already in place.”

That approach reflects Abu Dhabi’s broader economic diversification plan. The emirate has invested heavily in biotechnology, research institutes and healthcare infrastructure, while making the city attractive for specialist talent through residency schemes and lifestyle incentives.

For Hub71, the task is to convert those assets into a magnet for founders who can scale globally from the capital.

Geopolitical tailwinds

Hub71 is also benefiting from global realignments. Tighter regulation in traditional startup centres such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong has prompted some companies and investors to look for alternatives.

Abou Hachem cited the example of crypto and blockchain firms, which migrated to Abu Dhabi in recent years after regulators in other markets cracked down. That shift, he said, helped establish Abu Dhabi as a leading jurisdiction for digital assets.

The same dynamic is now at play across technology more broadly. The UK, once a magnet for capital and entrepreneurs, has seen an outflow of talent and wealth as political and tax changes weigh on sentiment. Abou Hachem said Abu Dhabi has been able to attract part of that pipeline.

“Our companies come from around 40 countries,” he said. “Yes, geopolitical factors matter, but it’s also about quality. The US, UK, Singapore and Hong Kong are still where the best-in-class startups are, and that’s where our funnel is focused. But the fact that Abu Dhabi has a clear, friendly yet strict regulatory environment through ADGM makes it an attractive landing spot for funds and founders alike.”

To reduce reliance on geopolitical imapcts alone, Hub71 has set up cross-border programmes with more than a dozen countries, ensuring steady deal flow from leading ecosystems. “We’re not just doing global marketing,” Abou Hachem said. “We’re plugged into hubs and investors worldwide, which gives us first access to the best companies.”

Building scale

Six years on from its launch, Hub71 says it has grown into the fastest-expanding startup ecosystem in the Middle East. It now counts more than 370 startups in its community, which have generated AED 4.5 billion ($1.2 billion) in revenue and attracted “billions” in funding. Over 150 partners – ranging from venture capital firms to corporates and government entities – support the platform.

The model is designed to replicate the organic growth of Silicon Valley, where ecosystems formed by bringing the “right people” together rather than focusing on scale alone, Abou Hachem said. Hub71’s acceptance rate for new entrants remains low by design, with an emphasis on quality companies that can scale into billion-dollar businesses.

“Our ecosystem grew in value by almost 30 per cent last year,” he said. “Now it’s about maturity and patience – helping startups expand globally and produce multi-billion-dollar outcomes from Abu Dhabi.”

The effort is part of the UAE capital’s long-term push to diversify away from hydrocarbons and create jobs in knowledge-based industries. By aligning its clusters with government-backed sectors such as AI, climate, digital assets and healthcare, Hub71 is betting that Abu Dhabi can offer the infrastructure and capital that founders need – and the global connectivity that makes them stay.