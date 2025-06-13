Dubai to train 10,000 workers in AI by 2030

Dubai has announced a landmark partnership between the Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) and Dubai AI Campus.

The partnership’s goal is to train over 10,000 individuals by 2030 and empower the emirate’s public and private sector workforce for the age of AI.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focuses on building local capabilities in artificial intelligence and supporting Dubai’s transformation into a global hub for innovation and technology, aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Dubai AI training plan

The agreement will lead to the development of advanced training programmes, hands-on projects, and mentorship initiatives targeting civil servants, executives, and private sector professionals.

A key initiative under this MoU is the “AI for Civil Service” programme, which aims to equip government employees with generative AI skills to improve public service delivery.

Speaking on the initiative, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of DGHR, said:

“Investing in human capital is key to positioning Dubai among the world’s top knowledge economies. This collaboration with Dubai AI Campus will equip our workforce to lead in digital transformation and ensure the emirate’s long-term competitiveness.”

The programme will include real-world AI application training, workshops, seminars, and career mentorships, and will encourage the development of innovative AI-powered solutions evaluated by a panel of experts from DIFC, Udacity, and industry leaders.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of the DGHR, said the partnership will enhance the skills of employees across both public and private sectors and to empowering them to navigate the fast-evolving landscape of digital transformation.

He said: “At DGHR, we consider investing in human capital as a major step towards attaining the vision of our wise leadership in leading the global innovation and technology landscape and positioning Dubai at the forefront of the world’s top knowledge economies.

“This collaboration marks a pivotal step in empowering our workforce with skills to drive digital transformation across both public and private sectors with precision and agility. The move will ensure the sustainability of economic and social development and ensure the emirate’s competitiveness in different fields.

“In addition, this agreement signifies our unwavering commitment to shaping a prosperous future for the coming generations by equipping them with vital knowledge and technologies and promoting a work environment based on innovation, creativity, and institutional excellence.”

The partnership aims to foster cross-sector collaboration, generate high-quality scientific research on AI in HR, and support tech innovation events across Dubai.

This strategic move is part of the city’s broader push to integrate advanced technologies into the fabric of economic and government operations, and to shape a forward-thinking, knowledge-based economy for future generations.