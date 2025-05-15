Elon Musk’s Neuralink launches first international clinical trial in Abu Dhabi

Neuralink, the brain-chip startup founded by Elon Musk, announced the launch of their first clinical trial in the Middle East, UAE-PRIME, at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in partnership with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH).

Abu Dhabi will also be the first international site outside North America for the clinical trial by the Fremont, California-based company.

Neuralink’s brain-chip trial in Abu Dhabi

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said Neuralink’s UAE-PRIME clinical trial marks a powerful moment for the future of health.

“In collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we are proud to enable the safe and responsible advancement of brain-computer interface technology, offering renewed hope to individuals living with severe neurological conditions,” he said.

Al Mansoori also noted that the partnership exemplifies Abu Dhabi’s commitment to innovation in health and life sciences, driving the acceleration of breakthrough technologies that are purposefully tested, ethically governed, and made accessible to patients around the world.

A LinkedIn post by Neuralink read: “We’re launching our first clinical trial in the Middle East at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in partnership with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi!

The UAE-PRIME trial explores how individuals with motor and speech impairment can use thought to control devices & communicate.”

Neuralink said this is an important step towards making the company’s groundbreaking technology available worldwide to transform the lives of millions affected by debilitating neurological conditions.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said in an Instagram post that it is proud to be the first hospital outside North America to partner with Neuralink on the UAE-PRIME trial.

“This milestone reflects our leadership in medical innovation and our commitment to transforming lives,” the post said.

Driven by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the UAE continues to emerge as a global launchpad for transformative health technologies and next-generation care, it said.