India’s VVDN to open electronics manufacturing plant in UAE in global push

VVDN Technologies, an Indian electronics design and manufacturing firm, said on Tuesday it will open a new production facility in the United Arab Emirates within four weeks, part of its strategy to expand capacity and serve rising global demand.

The Gurugram-based company, which provides product engineering, software, and manufacturing services, said the plant will be equipped for printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, automated product assembly, mechanical manufacturing, and testing and validation. The facility will support production across multiple sectors including telecoms, medical technology, automotive, cameras, and industrial automation.

VVDN sets up UAE production hub

VVDN said the UAE site was chosen for its strategic location between East and West, enabling easier access to markets in the United States, Europe and the Middle East and North Africa.

“VVDN’s new manufacturing facility in the UAE is a major milestone in our journey,” said Gourab Basu, senior vice president for manufacturing commercials.

“The UAE presents a highly attractive environment for manufacturing, thanks to its strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and growing local market. This expansion reflects VVDN’s dedication to bringing manufacturing closer to its global clientele while meeting the increasing demand for high-quality, commercially competitive solutions with a quick turnaround.”

The company already operates 11 research and development centres and eight factories in India, and has a presence in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, including Vietnam, South Korea and Japan.

It said the UAE facility will build on its existing “backward integration” strategy, allowing tighter control of its supply chain and faster delivery.

VVDN, founded in 2007, is headquartered in Gurugram, India, and Fremont, California. The company provides services ranging from hardware and embedded software to cloud solutions, testing, validation and mass manufacturing.