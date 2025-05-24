UAE’s $3.76bn IT services sector takes centre stage at GITEX EUROPE

The UAE’s $3.76bn IT services sector took centre stage at Europe’s largest inaugural tech, startup and digital investment event, GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything , at Messe Berlin this week.

The three-day show brought together more than 1,400 exhibitors, 600 top global investors and more than 500 speakers from 100-plus countries, together marking the strongest cross-border tech mobilisation the continent has seen.

National pavilions stretched from India to Italy, Morocco to South Korea and 35 European states, alongside participation from the UAE showcasing how the nation is becoming a global reference for technology advancement across multiple industries including governance and public service.

UAE IT and tech firms at GITEX EUROPE

The UAE’s IT services market is forecast to achieve record growth to reach $3.76bn in 2025, according to fresh Statista data, a momentum that was impossible to miss on a show floor featuring 65 UAE organisations.

It represents the nation’s biggest ever entrepreneurship and digital investment delegation to a European tech event.

The Ministry of Economy pavilion presented a cohort of home-grown tech ventures aimed squarely at addressing global challenges.

Among them were:

Zeroe, delivering comprehensive carbon management to accelerate net zero goals

Hikmah Labs, merging AI with cutting-edge research to transform industries

IngenioData, deploying AR and BLE based indoor navigation, asset tracking and analytics

Responsive Drip Irrigation, creators of the world’s first plant-responsive irrigation system, which allows the plant to self-regulate its own water delivery

Among the dignitaries inaugurating the momentous first European edition, Alia Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, shared in her welcome address: “Germany is now the UAE’s second largest trading partner within the EU. And Berlin as a global capital of innovation plays a central role in that story.

“It mirrors the trajectory; dynamic, diverse, and globally connected. Together, we are shaping a new economic corridor, one powered by innovation and grounded in common purpose.”

Joining the UAE delegation at GITEX EUROPE were Hazza Al Mansoori, the first Emirati astronaut to travel to space and Nora Al Matrooshi, the first female Emirati astronaut.

Hazza Al Mansouri shared insights on the aerospace evolution in a media briefing, “Artificial intelligence in space is something that we are experimenting with. For example, Simon, a floating robot, and making the lunar gateway, the space station more autonomous, because it’s not going to be inhabited all the time.”

Organised by Digital Dubai, the Dubai Pavilion highlights the city’s AI-powered evolution and advanced public services featuring 12 key government and private entities, including:

Digital Dubai

Dubai Police

General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDIFA)

Dubai Civil Defence

DIFC Courts

Dubai Electronic Security Centre

Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Customs

Dubai Future Foundation

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC)

e&

Emaratech

Among the top innovations on show include the Dubai Dashboard, a unified city-wide platform offering a 360-degree view of data and indicators across various city sectors; alongside the Dubai Monitor, DubaiNow, Smart Employee, and UAE PASS, the national digital ID that enables secure identity verification for citizens through facial recognition tech.

Dubai Police presented its autonomous policing ecosystem including Ghaith, a smart patrol car.

Also on showcase was Salama, an AI-powered platform that streamlines Dubai’s residency services with automated renewals and instant visa assistance – making government interaction seamless and future-ready.

Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive, Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, Digital Dubai, said: “AI must be treated not as a tool to deploy but as a solution to integrate—strategically, ethically and sustainably.

“At Digital Dubai, we’ve learned that balancing innovation with accountability means aligning exploration with clear national outcomes. Whether adopting off-the-shelf AI models or investing in sovereign systems, the key lies in speed, agility and our ability to remain globally connected.

“These are Dubai’s greatest strengths – rapid execution and ecosystem-wide collaboration that turn AI potential into real-world public value.”

UAE’s digital innovation momentum extends beyond the pavilions, with leading tech hubs, enterprises, startups and strategic investors participating across the show.

Leading innovation district, Tecom Investments features the innovation success stories and synergies of Dubai’s tech ecosystem; alongside Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reinforcing Dubai’s vision for future urban mobility and sustainable infrastructure.

Other participants include CAFU, the region’s on-demand mobile fuelling pioneer; and 6Bees, advancing productivity and performance management through AI-powered strategies.