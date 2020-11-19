UAE, Israeli national carriers sign deal on codeshare, loyalty schemes

The national airlines of the UAE and Israel are looking to introduce joint codeshare services as well as closer ties in cargo, engineering and loyalty schemes.

EL AL Israel Airlines and Etihad Airways have signed a virtual memorandum of understanding which includes scope to introduce joint codeshare services between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, as well as on the global flight networks beyond the two carriers’ hubs.

In a statement, Etihad said the agreement also contains plans for greater commercial cooperation in the fields of cargo, engineering, loyalty, destination management and the optimal use of pilot and cabin crew training facilities.

The MoU was signed virtually by Tony Douglas, group CEO of Etihad Aviation Group, and Gonen Usishkin, CEO of EL AL Israel Airlines.

Douglas said: “Following EL AL’s historic flight to Abu Dhabi, the first ever flight between Israel and the UAE, this MoU is the foundation of what we envision will be a strong ongoing relationship between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv. We look forward to examining ways in which the two flag carriers can work more closely together to improve business operations and enhance the experience for our guests.”

Usishkin added: “Following the normalisation of diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE, we have been provided a great opportunity to examine the possibility of cooperation with Etihad Airways. This MoU is only the start and we believe that together, the two flag carriers will be able to provide our mutual customers with the best possible product and service.”

EL AL Israel Airlines is the national airline of Israel

The statement said teams at Etihad Guest and EL AL Matmid loyalty programmes will explore reciprocal earn and burn opportunities for its members, as well as other benefits while both carriers’ engineering and cargo divisions are also set to begin talks about greater cooperation.

Etihad Airways announced its intention this week to commence daily services between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv from March 28, 2021.