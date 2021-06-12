Dubai looks to London, New York as it mulls e-scooter regulations

Dubai is planning to establish new rules to regulate the operation of e-scooters in the emirate following a successful trial.

Leading transport officials in Dubai are looking at micromobility operations in cities such as London, Paris, New York, Berlin and Singapore to pick the best model.

Currently, there are about 800 e-scooters in operation within five key Dubai districts – The Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes, Dubai Internet City, Al Riqqa & Al Muraqqabat, and the 2nd of December Street – as part of an experiment.

A meeting between Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general, chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, heard that the trial deployment has proved successful, with an overall satisfaction rating of 82 percent.

The meeting discussed preparations for the permanent operation of e-scooters across the emirate upon the completion of the trials.

Discussions also covered the preparedness of the infrastructure and the public awareness of this new mobility means. New regulations will cover issues related to the user, the e-scooter, the road and the commercial model to be provided by operators.

The meeting also discussed the districts proposed for another upcoming trial run in October.

The meeting comes just days after Fenix (pictured above), the micromobility operator, announced that its private e-scooter service is expanding across the Gulf region after a successful pilot launch in Abu Dhabi.

The service has now expanded into three countries and seven cities, covering communities across Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Ajman, Doha and Manama.