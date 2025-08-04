Air Arabia Abu Dhabi boosts flights to Baku, Tbilisi amid rising demand for regional travel

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is ramping up its regional connectivity with expanded flight schedules to Baku, Azerbaijan and Tbilisi, Georgia, reflecting the growing appetite for affordable travel options between the UAE and popular leisure markets.

The UAE’s first low-cost carrier announced on Monday that it will now operate six non-stop flights per week between Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport and Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The new schedule includes service every Tuesday through Sunday.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi ramps up regional travel

Additionally, beginning August 7, flights to Tbilisi International Airport will increase to eight weekly flights, with double daily service on Thursdays, aimed at boosting convenience for leisure and VFR (visiting friends and relatives) travellers.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “The increased frequencies to both Baku and Tbilisi reflect our ongoing commitment to strengthening our regional network while delivering greater convenience, flexibility, and value to our customers.

“These two vibrant cities remain popular among UAE residents and visitors alike. The enhanced schedules will not only reinforce travel and tourism ties but also offer a more seamless and accessible travel experience.”

The move comes as Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues to expand its network across high-demand leisure and cultural destinations. Recent additions include direct routes to Almaty, Kazakhstan and Yerevan, Armenia.

The carrier currently operates 12 Airbus A320 aircraft, with plans to add two more by the end of the year to support its growth strategy and meet rising passenger demand.

Flights are now available for booking via the airline’s website, call centre, or authorised travel agencies.