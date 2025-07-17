Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands fleet with new Airbus A320s, plans 40% capacity boost in 2025

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has expanded its fleet with the addition of two new Airbus A320 aircraft, increasing its total fleet size to 12 aircraft.

The move is part of the carrier’s ongoing strategy to enhance operational efficiency and support the growing demand for air travel in and out of Abu Dhabi.

The airline also confirmed plans to add two more Airbus A320s by the end of 2025, which will result in a 40 per cent increase in total capacity next year.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expansion

This expansion reinforces Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s role in strengthening the emirate’s aviation infrastructure and supporting broader economic and tourism development goals.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “The addition of new aircraft and our strategic fleet expansion reflect our ongoing commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and expanding our network reach. This growth supports the rising demand for air travel to and from Abu Dhabi.

“The planned capacity increase in 2025 will further contribute to the capital’s broader economic and tourism vision while continuing to offer value-driven air travel to our customers.”

As part of its network expansion, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has recently launched new routes to Yerevan, Almaty, and Sialkot, extending its reach across more than 30 destinations.

The airline now offers non-stop connections from Abu Dhabi to cities across:

The Middle East

Africa

Central Asia

The Indian Subcontinent

Eastern Europe

This growing network enhances travel options for residents, businesses, and international visitors, positioning Air Arabia Abu Dhabi as a key contributor to the emirate’s connectivity and value-focused travel sector.