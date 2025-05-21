Air France launches direct Riyadh–Paris route with Airbus A350

Air France announced the launch of its new direct service between Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport (RUH) and Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG).

The first flight, AF684, operated by an Airbus A350-900, touched down in Riyadh on Tuesday, May 20, marking a significant milestone in the airline group’s expansion strategy in the region.

Air France expands connectivity

The Riyadh–Paris route by Air France is a strategic gateway that links two influential capitals, driving cultural exchange, expanding tourism opportunities, and reinforcing economic collaboration, the airline said.

The new service responds to increasing travel demand driven by the Saudi travellers, the expatriate community, expanding business exchanges and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative to elevate tourism and global connectivity, it added.

Patrick Maisonnave, the Ambassador of France to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said the opening of the new Air France route between Riyadh and Paris is more than just a flight – it’s a bridge between two great nations.

“It reflects the strength of our partnership, our shared ambition to bring our people closer, and the invitation to experience the best of French luxury, culture, and hospitality,” he said.

Angus Clarke, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Air France-KLM, said Saudi Arabia’s bold investment in tourism, culture, and hospitality is creating exciting new opportunities for travellers and businesses alike.

“We are honoured to be part of this forward-looking momentum by linking the French and Saudi capitals with our signature service, complementing the established presence of our partner Saudia and offering an additional flight option to serve this dynamic market,” Clarke said.

Ayman bin Abdulaziz Abu Aboabah, CEO of Riyadh Airports Company, said this initiative represents a significant qualitative addition to the ongoing efforts aimed at enhancing the overall travel experience.

“It reinforces the position of King Khalid International Airport as a key regional hub for air transport,” he said.

Currently operating three times per week, the service will increase to five weekly flights by June 18 this year, the airline said.

The launch of the Riyadh–Paris service further reinforces the Air France–KLM Group’s presence in Saudi Arabia.

It complements existing KLM flights from Amsterdam to Riyadh and Dammam, along with Transavia routes from Paris-Orly and Lyon to Jeddah and the codeshare partnership with Saudia.