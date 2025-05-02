Riyadh Air signs key agreements to expand reach across 125 countries

Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national airline , signed 11 agreements with strategic partners to further innovate the air travel experience.

The partnership pacts, signed at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, cover a range of sales and distribution providers in over 125 countries.

The completion of the Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) is expected to enable Riyadh Air to boost its brand visibility, while promoting its diverse range of flight services and products.

“These agreements reinforce Riyadh Air’s determination to be a truly global airline and push the boundaries of travel for our guests,” said Osamah Alnuaiser – SVP, Marketing and Corporate Communications at Riyadh Air.

“Everyone wants to be a part of the Riyadh Air story, and we are carefully selecting companies and entities as partners that will join us on our journey towards our maiden flight and beyond,” he said, Trade Arabia reported.

The partnerships are with a variety of renowned organisations, including DNATA, Discover the World Momentum, Aviareps, and Satguru Representation Services.

The MoUs are designed to foster sustainable, prosperous, and mutually beneficial relationships that deliver exceptional travel experiences for customers in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australasia, and Africa.

By collaborating with these industry leaders, Riyadh Air aims to solidify its presence in international markets and ensure travellers enjoy Saudi Arabia’s exceptional hospitality, the carrier said.

Among the deals is the airline’s partnership with leading customer loyalty programme, Loyalty Juggernaut, which is to deliver a personalised, seamless, and rewarding experience for travellers worldwide.

Riyadh Air has also partnered with some of the world’s leading travel technology distributors during ATM. Agreements have been signed with Amadeus, Sabre, TPConnects, Verteil Technologies and Air Retailer.

These technologies will enhance the airline’s ability to showcase and distribute scalable modern retailing solutions.

These partnerships will highlight dynamic pricing, and personalised travel offers from different global business touchpoints as part of the airline’s digital vision and modern distribution strategy.