More woes for Boeing as workers in fighter jets plant go on strike

Boeing seems to stumble from one trouble to another. After having issues with its commercial aircraft, followed by a space trip that was called off and left the two astronauts in the International Space Station, it’s the turn of the workers who build their fighter jets.

Nearly 3,200 of them at Boeing facilities in St. Louis, St. Charles, and Mascoutah have gone on strike from midnight of Monday after voting to reject a new four-year labour agreement with the company.

Last year, 33,000 workers from its commercial unit went on a strike for 53 days. The union there agreed to a four-year, 38 per cent wage hike.

Boeing faces another labour strike

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union said “enough is enough” and overwhelmingly voted against a proposed contract last week that included a 20 per cent wage increase over four years.

In a post on X, the union said: “3,200 highly skilled IAM Union members at Boeing went on strike at midnight because enough is enough.”

🚨 STRIKE ALERT: 3,200 highly-skilled IAM Union members at Boeing went on strike at midnight because enough is enough.



This is about respect and dignity, not empty promises. https://t.co/2mRlPkmOMm #UnionStrong — IAM Union (@IAM_Union) August 4, 2025

According to a Reuters report, District 837 workers assemble Boeing’s F-15 and F/A-18 fighters, the T-7 trainer, and the MQ-25, an aerial refuelling drone being developed for the US Navy.

In a statement, Sam Cicinelli, Midwest territory general vice president for the union, said: “IAM District 837 members build the aircraft and defense systems that keep our country safe. They deserve nothing less than a contract that keeps their families secure and recognises their unmatched expertise.”

The existing contract was to expire at 11:59 PM CT last Sunday, but there was a “cooling off” period of one week. The union leaders had recommended approving the earlier offer, saying it would improve medical, pension and overtime benefits.

Dan Gillian, Boeing Air Dominance vice president and general manager, and senior St. Louis site executive, said: “We’re disappointed our employees rejected an offer that featured 40 per cent average wage growth and resolved their primary issue on alternative work schedules.

“We are prepared for a strike and have fully implemented our contingency plan to ensure our non-striking workforce can continue supporting our customers.”

The vote came two days before Boeing planned to announce its second-quarter earnings, after saying earlier this month that it had delivered 150 commercial airliners and 36 military aircraft and helicopters during the quarter, up from 130 and 26 during the first quarter.

Boeing narrowed its loss to US$611 million, compared to US$1.44 billion a year earlier and improved revenue to US$22.75 billion from US$16.87 billion.

After two Boeing 737 Max planes crashed in Indonesia (2018) and Ethiopia (2019), a Dreamliner operated by Air India met with the same fate shortly after taking off in Ahmedabad, killing at least 260 people on board and ground.