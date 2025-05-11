Dubai traffic to ease: RTA completes 3.1 km bridge network, easing traffic to Port Rashid and Jumeirah

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Mina Street intersection development project with the inauguration of the fifth and final bridge, marking the conclusion of all phases of the Al Shindagha Corridor Development Project in Bur Dubai.

The project included the construction of five bridges with a total length of 3.1 km and a combined traffic capacity of approximately 19,400 vehicles per hour.

Works extended along Sheikh Rashid Road from its intersection with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street to its intersection with Al Mina Street, spanning 4.8 km.

“The corridor serves Deira and Bur Dubai, as well as several major development projects, including Dubai Islands, Dubai Waterfront, Dubai Maritime City, and Port Rashid. The total population served by the project is estimated at one million. The corridor’s development facilitates free-flowing traffic along the entire route,” Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA said via X.

The project scope included enhancement of surface-level intersections along Jumeirah Street, Al Mina Street, and Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street.

Two pedestrian bridges were also constructed—one on Sheikh Rashid Road and another on Al Mina Street—to improve pedestrian mobility and safety.

With this completion, the RTA has ensured uninterrupted traffic flow from Al Garhoud Bridge towards Port Rashid via Infinity Bridge, and onward to the Waterfront Market, and vice versa.

The project also facilitates smooth traffic movement from Al Mina Street towards Sheikh Rashid Road, and from Al Mina Street towards Al Wasl Road near Al Hudaiba Awards Buildings, whilst enabling free-flowing traffic from Jumeirah Street towards Infinity Bridge.