Dubai’s Emirates announces new safety rules effective October 1

Emirates has announced new safety rules for passengers, effective from October 1, 2025.

A ban has been placed on the use of power banks aboard its aircraft, with the airline prohibiting passengers from using the devices to charge electronics or from charging the power banks themselves during flights.

The Dubai-based carrier stated that passengers may still bring one power bank onboard, provided it is under 100 Watt Hours, but the devices must remain switched off throughout the flight. Power banks cannot be used to charge phones, tablets, laptops or cameras, nor can they be charged using the aircraft’s power supply.

Emirates introduces power bank ban: What passengers need to know from October 1

Under the regulations, power banks must be stored in the seat pocket or in a bag under the seat in front of passengers.

The airline has banned placing them in overhead stowage bins. Power banks remain prohibited in checked luggage, continuing an existing rule.

Emirates provides in-seat charging on all aircraft but recommends that customers fully charge their devices before flying, particularly on flights of longer duration.

The airline cited a “comprehensive safety review” as the reason for the change. “There has been a significant growth in customers using power banks in recent years, resulting in an increasing number of lithium battery-related incidents onboard flights across the wider aviation industry,” Emirates stated.

Power banks use lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries, which contain lithium ions suspended in an electrolyte solution.

The ions flow through the electrolyte, travelling back and forth between two electrodes as the battery charges and discharges.

Emirates explained that if a battery is overcharged or damaged, it may result in “thermal runaway” – a self-accelerating process where heat generation within a battery cell exceeds its ability to dissipate heat, leading to a temperature increase. This can result in consequences including fire, explosions and the release of gases.

The airline noted that most phones and lithium battery-powered devices have an internal trickle system which slowly adds current into the battery to prevent overcharging. However, many power banks may not have this safeguard.

All power banks accepted for transport must have capacity rating information available. The regulations apply to all power banks, regardless of brand or specifications.

Emirates stated that the regulations “will significantly reduce risks associated with power banks by prohibiting their use while onboard the aircraft.”

“Storing power banks in accessible locations within the cabin ensures that in the rare event of a fire, trained cabin crew can quickly respond and extinguish the fire,” the airline added.

Emirates emphasised that “safety is one of Emirates’ core values, and a cornerstone of all operations and practices.”

“Emirates is committed to maintaining and improving levels of safety on an ongoing basis, safeguarding customers and staff at all times,” the airline stated.