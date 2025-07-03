Dubai’s Emirates begins daily Airbus A350 service to Muscat

Emirates has started daily flights between Dubai and Muscat using its Airbus A350 aircraft , with the deployment brought forward by one week from the original July 1 start date.

The aircraft operates flight EK 866, departing Dubai at 2:15 AM and arriving in Muscat at 3:30 AM.

The return service, EK 867, departs Muscat at 4:40 AM and lands in Dubai at 5:55 AM, providing connections for passengers travelling to Europe, Americas, Africa and Asia.

Emirates expands Oman routes with A350

The three-class aircraft accommodates 312 passengers with 32 lie-flat seats in Business Class arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration, 21 Premium Economy seats in a 2-3-2 setup, and 259 Economy Class seats in a 3-3-3 layout. The aircraft features higher ceilings and wider aisles across all cabins.

Passengers in all classes have access to the airline’s in-flight entertainment system, upgraded cabin lighting, high-speed Wi-Fi, and seat ergonomics designed for short and medium-haul journeys.

The introduction of the Airbus A350 to Muscat demonstrates Emirates’ commitment to Oman.

Muscat joins destinations including Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Amman, Edinburgh, Mumbai, Tunis, Colombo and Ahmedabad in receiving the A350 service.

Emirates has welcomed seven A350s to its fleet and expects to serve 17 destinations with the aircraft by the end of this year.

To meet summer travel demand, Emirates has added two flights per week between Dubai and Muscat, operating on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Flight EK 862 departs Dubai at 7:55 am and reaches Muscat at 9:05 am, whilst the return flight EK 863 takes off from Muscat at 11:25 am and lands in Dubai at 12:30 pm.

Passengers can book flights via the airline’s website, mobile app, retail outlets, contact centres, or through travel agents.