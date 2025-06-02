Eid Al Adha 2025: Dubai announces free parking and public transport timings

Dubai has announced free parking and public transport timings for the Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday.

The Roads and Transport Authority announced the service hours for all services during the Eid Al Adha holiday for the year 1446H (2025).

The timings apply to Customer Happiness Centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transport services, and technical testing centres.

Dubai Eid Al Adha parking

Public parking will be free of charge from June 5 to 8 2025, excluding multi-level parking terminals.

Dubai Metro Eid Al Adha

All stations on the Red and Green Lines will operate from Wednesday, June 4 to Saturday, June 7, from 5am to 1am (next day).

Dubai Tram Eid Al Adha

Tram services will operate from Wednesday, June 4 to Saturday, June 7, from 6am to 1am (next day).

Public buses Eid Al Adha

For updates on schedules during the holiday period, the RTA advises refering to the S’hail app.

Note: Bus Route E100 will not operate from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station from June 4 to June 8. Please use E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Abu Dhabi during this time.

Bus route E102 will operate directly from Al Jafiliya Bus Station to Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi without passing through Ibn Battuta Bus Station and Musaffah.

Marine Transport Eid Al Adha

Marine transport service schedules during the Eid holiday, can be found here.

Customer happiness centres Eid Al Adha

All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will be closed throughout the Eid Al Adha holiday. However, Smart Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, and the RTA Head Office will operate, as usual, 24/7.

Service provider centres (technical testing)

Service provider centres will be closed from June 5 to 7. Technical testing services only will resume on Sunday, June 8, at the following centres:

Tasjeel Al-Tawar

AutoPro Al-Mankhool

Tasjeel Al-Awir

Al Yalayis

Shamil Muhaisnah

All services, including transaction processing and technical testing, will resume across centres on Monday, June 9, in line with standard working hours.