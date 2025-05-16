India’s IndiGo launches direct flights to Fujairah from Mumbai

Leading Indian airline IndiGo announced the commencement of daily direct flight service to Fujairah from Mumbai.

Fujairah marks the Indian carrier’s fifth destination with direct connectivity in the UAE after Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

IndiGo also announced a discounted airfare sale plan – ‘Plan Ahead Sale’ – on its international and domestic routes, aimed to woo summer period travellers.

The sale plan, which is open till May 18, offers one-way international fares starting from $53.84 (INR 4,599) and domestic fares at $14 (INR 1,199).

The offer is valid for travel between June 1 and September 15, 2025, the airline said.

IndiGo expands UAE connectivity

On the new flight service to Fujairah, IndiGo said the expansion is part of its strategic global growth plan, besides to further strengthen its presence in the Middle East.

Its newly launched direct flight to Fujairah from Mumbai, followed by direct services from the Kerala city of Kannur, is aimed at catering to the growing demand for travel from both business and leisure travellers, the airline said.

It also comes at a favourable time, as Fujairah strengthens its position on the global adventure tourism map, it said.

In a recent development, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah are planning to launch the UAE’s first cross-emirate adventure trial. This opens up new experiences for Indian travellers seeking immersive outdoor getaways, the airline said.

“We are pleased to commence daily direct operations between Mumbai as well as Kannur to Fujairah, UAE’s hidden gem known for its natural beauty and growing economic significance,” said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo.

“As our 41st international destination and fifth in the UAE, Fujairah offers immense potential for trade, tourism and business,” he said.

With the new flights, IndiGo connects 20 Indian cities to the UAE with over 280 weekly flights.