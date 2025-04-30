Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah announce major partnership; reveals UAE’s first cross-emirate hiking trail

Fujairah Adventures and Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance adventure tourism across the UAE.

The agreement, signed at Fujairah’s International Conference on Adventure Tourism on April 30, took place in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The partnership will connect the mountainous regions of both emirates, creating the UAE’s first cross-emirate hiking trail.

UAE’s first cross-emirate hiking trail announced by Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah

This initiative aims to link Ras Al Khaimah‘s peaks and adventure facilities with Fujairah’s wadis and heritage paths.

“This collaboration isn’t just about expanding our tourism offerings – it’s about creating meaningful connections between landscapes, communities, and cultures in ways we’ve never seen before. By partnering with Fujairah Adventures, we are not only enriching adventure tourism in the UAE but also setting a precedent for cross-destination collaborations that celebrate diversity, champion sustainability, and inspire a new era of exploration across the region’s most breathtaking terrains,” Brent Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer, RAKTDA said.

The partnership will create an integrated experience spanning mountains, wadis, coastal areas, and deserts whilst prioritising environmental conservation, cultural heritage, and community engagement.

Ras Al Khaimah features Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak, which hosts attractions including Jais Flight, Jais Sledder, Jais Sky Tour, and the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp. The emirate also offers a 97km hiking network and the 40km Jebel Jais Rim Trail.

Fujairah contributes the Fujairah Adventure Park and numerous trails, including the Altaybbah Historic Route, Seven Summits Hike, Ain Al Sheria Trail, Wadi Al Dahir Hike, Wadi Al Abadilah, Sal Khail Trail, and the Alaqqah Coastal Ridge.

“This MOU represents a strategic step toward strengthening the adventure tourism landscape in the UAE. By joining forces with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, we enhance our collective presence on the international stage, positioning both emirates as key players in the region’s adventure tourism sector. This collaboration allows us to share expertise, align development efforts, and create a more interconnected and competitive offering that attracts global adventurers while preserving the unique identity of each destination. Additionally, it highlights the rich culture and heritage of both emirates, ensuring that adventure tourism is deeply rooted in the authentic experiences and history that define our regions,” Amr Zein Eddin, Fujairah Adventures Center Manager added.

The timing of this partnership corresponds with growth in the adventure tourism sector. From 2022 to 2025, adventure tourism has contributed significantly to the local economy, with projections estimating the sector will reach AED30 million by 2030.

Global travel trends indicate the adventure tourism segment is expected to grow at an annual rate of 10-15 per cent over the next five years. Market studies suggest that by 2030, the market could contribute up to 35 per cent of the Middle East’s total tourism revenue.

This new agreement builds upon RAKTDA’s existing partnerships, including its collaboration with Musandam Governorate in Oman to promote joint travel experiences.