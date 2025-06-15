UAE airline flight cancellations extended: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia announce MORE suspensions

UAE airlines have extended flight suspensions to and from destinations around the region as tensions between Israel and Iran escalate.

Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Air Arabia and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced further schedule changes with flights to Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Iran suspended.

The suspensions, delays and cancellations are impacting regional transport hubs with airports and airlines across the GCC announcing updates.

Emirates suspends some UAE flights

In a statement, Emirates said: “Due to the regional situation, Emirates has temporarily suspended all flights to:

Jordan (Amman) and Lebanon (Beirut), until and including Sunday, June 22

Iran (Tehran) and Iraq (Baghdad and Basra), until and including Monday, June 30

“Customers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon; and customers with onwards flydubai connections to suspended destinations will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice”.

The airline added that customers impacted by flight cancellations should contact their travel agency for rebooking. Customers departing or arriving at Dubai International Airport were advised to check their flight status on emirates.com for the latest information.

Emirates said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers. We continue to closely monitor developments. The safety of our passengers, employees and operations will always be our top priority”.

Etihad suspends some UAE flights

Etihad said it “continues to experience disruption to several services due to airspace closures and the ongoing regional situation”.

In a statement, Etihad said: “Flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV) remain cancelled on June 15 and June 16.

“Flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Amman, Jordan (AMM) EY 591/592, and between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Beirut, Lebanon (BEY) EY 581/582, will resume on June 15 with a revised flight schedule for guests with existing bookings only at this stage.

“Additionally, Etihad continues to re-route several flights in response to restricted airspace in parts of the Middle East. Etihad is closely monitoring airspace and security updates in coordination with the relevant authorities”.

Etihad further added that guests transiting through Abu Dhabi to connect to cancelled flights will not be accepted for travel from their point of origin.

The national carrier said: “This remains a developing situation, and some disruption and delays may be expected in the coming days. Impacted guests are being assisted with alternative travel arrangements.

“The safety of our guests and crew remains our highest priority, and we regret any inconvenience caused”.

flydubai suspends some UAE flights

Significant disruption and ongoing suspensions to UAE flights were also announced by flydubai.

Due to the current situation and the closure of certain airspace corridors, flydubai temporarily suspended flights to and from the following countries and airports:

Until June 16: Jordan, Lebanon, Syria

Until June 17: Minsk, St. Petersburg

Until June 20: Iran, Iraq, Israel

In a statement, flydubai said: “Passengers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in any of the above countries or airports will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

“Passengers affected by these cancellations are advised to check rebooking options via Manage Booking on our website or contact their travel agent. We also request all passengers to ensure their contact details are up to date via Manage Booking on our website to receive timely notifications.

“Passengers departing from or arriving at Dubai International Airport (DXB) are encouraged to check their flight status on flydubai.com for the latest updates. Please note that some other flights may be subject to delays or rerouting.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding. flydubai continues to monitor the situation closely, with the safety of our passengers, crew, and operations remaining our highest priority”

Air Arabia suspends some UAE flights

Air Arabia said that the following UAE flights were cancelled on June 15:

Flight No. Origin Destination G9203 Sharjah Tehran G9205 Sharjah Mashad G9213 Sharjah Shiraz G9805 / G9806 Sharjah Moscow G9960 Sharjah Yekaterinburg G9922 Sharjah Samara G9357 Sharjah Erbil G9368 Sharjah Baghdad G9373 Sharjah Najaf G9833 Sharjah Basra G9330 / G9331 Sharjah Amman G9387 / G9388 Sharjah Beirut G9244 Sharjah Yerevan G9296 Sharjah Tbilisi G9300 / G9301 Sharjah Baku G9830 Ras Al Khaimah Moscow 3L750 Abu Dhabi Moscow 3L441 Abu Dhabi Yerevan 3L714 Abu Dhabi Tbilisi 3L730 Abu Dhabi Baku G9204 Tehran Sharjah G9206 Mashad Sharjah G9214 Shiraz Sharjah G9956 / G9957 Moscow Sharjah G9831 Moscow Ras Al Khaimah 3L751 Moscow Abu Dhabi G9961 Yekaterinburg Sharjah G9923 Samara Sharjah G9358 Erbil Sharjah G9369 Baghdad Sharjah G9374 Najaf Sharjah G9834 Basra Sharjah G91074 / G91075 Amman Sharjah G9408 / G9409 Beirut Sharjah G9245 Yerevan Sharjah 3L442 Yerevan Abu Dhabi G9297 Tbilisi Sharjah 3L715 Tbilisi Abu Dhabi G9305 / G9306 Baku Sharjah 3L731 Baku Abu Dhabi

Meanwhile, airports in the UAE also advised passengers to expect further travel disruption.

Dubai Airports said: “Some flights at DXB and DWC are cancelled or delayed due to airspace closures over parts of the region”, and airlines across the UAE gave details of major disruption to scheduled flights”.

Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport said: “Due to ongoing airspace closures, flight disruptions at Zayed International Airport – including delays and cancellations – are expected to continue on Sunday, June 15 and Monday, June 16.

“Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest travel information before heading to the airport. We appreciate your patience and understanding”.