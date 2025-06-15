By Staff Writer

UAE airline flight cancellations extended: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia announce MORE suspensions

Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia announce further suspensions and cancellations of flights to and from UAE

UAE airlines have extended flight suspensions to and from destinations around the region as tensions between Israel and Iran escalate.

Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Air Arabia and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced further schedule changes with flights to Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Iran suspended.

The suspensions, delays and cancellations are impacting regional transport hubs with airports and airlines across the GCC announcing updates.

Emirates suspends some UAE flights

In a statement, Emirates said: “Due to the regional situation, Emirates has temporarily suspended all flights to:

  • Jordan (Amman) and Lebanon (Beirut), until and including Sunday, June 22
  • Iran (Tehran) and Iraq (Baghdad and Basra), until and including Monday, June 30

“Customers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon; and customers with onwards flydubai connections to suspended destinations will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice”.

The airline added that customers impacted by flight cancellations should contact their travel agency for rebooking. Customers departing or arriving at Dubai International Airport were advised to check their flight status on emirates.com for the latest information.

Emirates said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers. We continue to closely monitor developments. The safety of our passengers, employees and operations will always be our top priority”.

Etihad suspends some UAE flights

Etihad said it “continues to experience disruption to several services due to airspace closures and the ongoing regional situation”.

In a statement, Etihad said: “Flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV) remain cancelled on June 15 and June 16.

“Flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Amman, Jordan (AMM) EY 591/592, and between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Beirut, Lebanon (BEY) EY 581/582, will resume on June 15 with a revised flight schedule for guests with existing bookings only at this stage.

 “Additionally, Etihad continues to re-route several flights in response to restricted airspace in parts of the Middle East. Etihad is closely monitoring airspace and security updates in coordination with the relevant authorities”.

Etihad further added that guests transiting through Abu Dhabi to connect to cancelled flights will not be accepted for travel from their point of origin.

The national carrier said: “This remains a developing situation, and some disruption and delays may be expected in the coming days. Impacted guests are being assisted with alternative travel arrangements.

“The safety of our guests and crew remains our highest priority, and we regret any inconvenience caused”.

Flydubai

flydubai suspends some UAE flights

Significant disruption and ongoing suspensions to UAE flights were also announced by flydubai.

Due to the current situation and the closure of certain airspace corridors, flydubai temporarily suspended flights to and from the following countries and airports:

  • Until June 16: Jordan, Lebanon, Syria
  • Until June 17: Minsk, St. Petersburg
  • Until June 20: Iran, Iraq, Israel

In a statement, flydubai said: “Passengers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in any of the above countries or airports will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

“Passengers affected by these cancellations are advised to check rebooking options via Manage Booking on our website or contact their travel agent. We also request all passengers to ensure their contact details are up to date via Manage Booking on our website to receive timely notifications.

“Passengers departing from or arriving at Dubai International Airport (DXB) are encouraged to check their flight status on flydubai.com for the latest updates. Please note that some other flights may be subject to delays or rerouting.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding. flydubai continues to monitor the situation closely, with the safety of our passengers, crew, and operations remaining our highest priority”

Air Arabia suspends some UAE flights

Air Arabia said that the following UAE flights were cancelled on June 15:

Flight No.OriginDestination
G9203SharjahTehran
G9205SharjahMashad
G9213SharjahShiraz
G9805 / G9806SharjahMoscow
G9960SharjahYekaterinburg
G9922SharjahSamara
G9357SharjahErbil
G9368SharjahBaghdad
G9373SharjahNajaf
G9833SharjahBasra
G9330 / G9331SharjahAmman
G9387 / G9388SharjahBeirut
G9244SharjahYerevan
G9296SharjahTbilisi
G9300 / G9301SharjahBaku
G9830Ras Al KhaimahMoscow
3L750Abu DhabiMoscow
3L441Abu DhabiYerevan
3L714Abu DhabiTbilisi
3L730Abu DhabiBaku
G9204TehranSharjah
G9206MashadSharjah
G9214ShirazSharjah
G9956 / G9957MoscowSharjah
G9831MoscowRas Al Khaimah
3L751MoscowAbu Dhabi
G9961YekaterinburgSharjah
G9923SamaraSharjah
G9358ErbilSharjah
G9369BaghdadSharjah
G9374NajafSharjah
G9834BasraSharjah
G91074 / G91075AmmanSharjah
G9408 / G9409BeirutSharjah
G9245YerevanSharjah
3L442YerevanAbu Dhabi
G9297TbilisiSharjah
3L715TbilisiAbu Dhabi
G9305 / G9306BakuSharjah
3L731BakuAbu Dhabi

Meanwhile, airports in the UAE also advised passengers to expect further travel disruption.

Dubai Airports said: “Some flights at DXB and DWC are cancelled or delayed due to airspace closures over parts of the region”, and airlines across the UAE gave details of major disruption to scheduled flights”.

Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport said: “Due to ongoing airspace closures, flight disruptions at Zayed International Airport – including delays and cancellations – are expected to continue on Sunday, June 15 and Monday, June 16.

“Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest travel information before heading to the airport. We appreciate your patience and understanding”.

