UAE airline flight suspension update: Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia and Emirates travel latest

UAE airlines are seeing ongoing suspensions and cancellations of flights amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Closures to air space have seen airlines including Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia and Emirates suspend flights and airports issue travel advisories.

Selected flights from UAE carriers to destinations, including Iran, Israel, Russia, Jordan and Iraq have been suspended. See the latest travel news below and check with airlines and updates for live updates.

Etihad suspends some UAE flights

Etihad shared a travel update with details of further flight suspensions.

In a statement on its website, the UAE national carrier carrier said: “Flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV) have been cancelled until June 22.

“Etihad continues to experience disruption to several services due to airspace closures and the ongoing regional situation.

“Additionally, Etihad continues to re-route several flights in response to restricted airspace in parts of the Middle East. Etihad is closely monitoring airspace and security updates in coordination with the relevant authorities.

“This remains a developing situation, and some disruption and delays may be expected in the coming days.

“Travellers are advised to check the latest flight status at etihad.com, via the mobile app, or by contacting the Etihad Airways Contact Centre at +971 600 555 666 (UAE).

“Guests transiting through Abu Dhabi to connect to cancelled flights will not be accepted for travel from their point of origin. Impacted guests are being assisted with alternative travel arrangements.

“The safety of our guests and crew remains our highest priority, and we regret any inconvenience caused”.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport advised passengers to expect disruption through to Friday, June 20.

In a statement, the airport said: “Flight services are being gradually restored, however some disruptions are expected to continue through to Friday, 20 June.

“Passengers are advised to continue checking with their airlines for the latest information before travelling to the airport. We appreciate your patience and understanding”.

Air Arabia suspends some UAE flights

Air Arabia said it would suspend flights in various locations until up to June 30.

In a travel advisory it said: “Due to the current situation and airspace closures, Air Arabia has temporarily suspended all flights to and from the following countries, as follows:

Iran: Until and including Monday, June 30, 2025

Iraq: Until and including Monday, June 30, 2025

Jordan: Until and including Friday, June 20, 2025

Russia: Until and including Friday, June 20, 2025

Lebanon: Until and including Tuesday, June 17, 2025

“Several other flights are experiencing delays or rerouting as a result.

“Passengers connecting through Sharjah or Abu Dhabi with final destinations in any of the above flights will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further update.”

flydubai suspends some UAE flights

Dubai’s flydubai issued an updated travel advisory with adjusted suspension timetables on Monday.

In a statement on its website, the carrier said: “Due to the current situation and the closure of certain airspace corridors, flydubai has temporarily suspended flights to and from the following countries and airports:

Until June 16: Jordan, Lebanon

Until June 17: Minsk, St. Petersburg

Until June 20: Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria

“Passengers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in any of the above countries or airports will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

“Passengers departing from or arriving at Dubai International Airport (DXB) are encouraged to check their flight status on flydubai.com for the latest updates. Please note that some other flights may be subject to delays or rerouting.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding. flydubai continues to monitor the situation closely, the safety of our passengers, crew, and operations remains our highest priority”.

Meanwhile, Dubai Airports shared a travel warning on social media. It said: “UPDATE: Due to recent airspace closures, flights operating out of #DXB and #DWC – Al Maktoum International may experience disruptions.

“Please check with your airline for the latest flight status before heading to the airport”.

Emirates suspends some UAE flights

Emirates flight suspensions are ongoing, with flights to Jordan, Lebanon, Iran and Iraq remaining in place.

The UAE carrier’s most recent travel update said: “Due to the regional situation, Emirates has temporarily suspended all flights to:

Jordan (Amman) and Lebanon (Beirut), until and including Sunday, June 22

Iran (Tehran) and Iraq (Baghdad and Basra), until and including Monday, June 30

“Customers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon; and customers with onwards flydubai connections to suspended destinations will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice”.

The airline added that customers impacted by flight cancellations should contact their travel agency for rebooking. Customers departing or arriving at Dubai International Airport were advised to check their flight status on emirates.com for the latest information.

Emirates said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers. We continue to closely monitor developments. The safety of our passengers, employees and operations will always be our top priority”.