Chef Izu’s KIGO to launch at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC in September

Fundamental Hospitality will open KIGO at Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre this September, introducing a counter-style omakase and kaiseki dining concept led by Chef Izu Ani, Head Chef Akinori “Aki” Tanigawa, and Sushi Head Chef Daihachiro Ebata.

The name KIGO originates from Japanese haiku poetry, referring to words that capture the essence of each season.

Guests will enter via a terrace stone path and minimalist dry garden leading to a 44-seat dining room. At its centre is a sushi counter crafted from rare Aji stone sourced from a single mountain in Japan’s Kagawa prefecture. Facing it is a custom Rimpa-style artwork by Eiki Kimura. A private room offers bespoke kaiseki or sushi omakase experiences.

KIGO’s menu will focus on peak-season ingredients chosen for cultural significance and prepared to reflect the emotion of the season. At the stone counter, chefs will create personalised omakase menus in real time, while the set kaiseki menu will present a formal multi-course dining experience.

Evgeny Kuzin, Chairman of Fundamental Hospitality, said: “As the newest addition to Fundamental Hospitality’s portfolio, KIGO allows guests to experience Japanese culinary traditions like never before. The concept speaks to the senses as much as the soul, weaving craftsmanship, emotion, and seasonality in a way that mirrors our focus on creating immersive dining experiences that spotlight the region’s culinary innovation. We are thrilled to collaborate with Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre and work alongside Chef Izu Ani, Head Chef Akinori Tanigawa, and Sushi Head Chef Daihachiro Ebata to deliver what promises to be a truly unforgettable experience.”

Chef Izu Ani, Chief Research Officer of Fundamental Hospitality, said: “Japanese culture has long inspired me through its purity and precision. There is a quiet strength in its discipline and a beauty in its restraint that continuously challenges me to evolve as a chef. KIGO is a reflection of this spirit — a concept shaped by intention, seasonality, and deep respect for tradition. To bring this vision to life in collaboration with Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre and our exceptional culinary team is both meaningful and deeply fulfilling.”

Leonardo Baiocchi, Regional Vice President and General Manager, Four Seasons Hotels Dubai, said: “At Four Seasons, we are always in pursuit of culinary excellence that resonates with both global sophistication and local character. The introduction of KIGO at Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and meaningful partnerships. In joining forces with Fundamental Hospitality, Chef Izu, and a team of remarkable Japanese culinary artisans, we are proud to unveil a dining experience that is as refined as it is emotive, one that will no doubt become a new chapter in Dubai’s fine dining narrative.”

KIGO will open at Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre as the latest concept by Fundamental Hospitality, offering a seasonally driven Japanese dining experience rooted in tradition and design.