Porsche, Shell partner to install 133 EV charging points across Oman by 2026

Porsche Centre Oman has announced a partnership with Shell Oman Marketing Company to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the Sultanate.

This includes plans to install 133 charging points by the end of 2026.

The agreement includes the installation of at least eight co-branded Porsche and Shell DC high-performance charging stations and 125 AC Porsche Destination Chargers at locations throughout Oman.

Porsche Centre Oman, operated by SATA L.L.C., will offer customers who purchase new electric vehicles from June 1, 2025 a two-year subscription package.

The package provides 2,250 kWh of charging at Porsche-branded DC high-performance charging sites at no cost, with additional charging available at preferential rates thereafter.

Customers will also have the option to purchase subscription packages separately. The AC Porsche Destination Chargers will remain free for Porsche owners.

“Today marks a significant step forward in our commitment to a more sustainable future. Through this collaboration with Shell Oman, we are proud to lead the charge – quite literally – in building the infrastructure needed to support electromobility in the Sultanate,” Samir Abdul Rasool Qassim Al Zadjali, Chief Executive Officer, Porsche Centre Oman said.

Al Zadjali said the introduction of both high-performance and destination chargers would meet the evolving needs of customers whilst supporting Oman’s vision for electromobility and progress.

“Our collaboration with Shell marks a major milestone in accelerating EV adoption in Oman,” he added.

The high-performance DC chargers will be integrated into Shell Oman’s service station network, providing EV drivers with charging solutions in urban centres and beyond.

“At Shell, we are committed to driving more sustainable mobility solutions. This partnership reinforces our dedication to providing a reliable EV charging infrastructure in Oman. This partnership marks a significant milestone in expanding Oman’s EV infrastructure at key destinations. It underscores our commitment to feasible, scalable, and more sustainable consumer-focused solutions, built through strong collaboration with key stakeholders and guided by a clear national roadmap,” Burair Al Lawati, General Manager – Strategy & Energy Transition, Shell Oman added.

Al Lawati expressed appreciation to Porsche’s authorised importer in Oman, SATA LLC, and to Porsche teams regionally and globally for their support.

“Together, we are creating a EV ecosystem that empowers motorists with the infrastructure, reliability, and peace of mind they need to make the transition to electric vehicles,” he said.

The first chargers from the collaboration are already installed and available for use.

Shell Oman and Porsche Centre Oman plan to explore joint opportunities to support EV uptake in Oman through public awareness campaigns and digital integration efforts.