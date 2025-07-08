UAE flight cancellations: Emirates announces travel update

Until July 17, Emirates will not fly to and from Tehran citing “operational reasons” in its latest travel update.

The airline announced the extension on July 8, marking the latest in a series of suspensions that have affected the route since mid-June due to regional tensions.

“Due to operational reasons, Emirates has cancelled all the flights to/from Tehran until and including July 17, 2025,” the airline stated in its travel advisory.

The suspension affects passengers connecting through Dubai with Iran as their final destination, who will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

The airline has instructed passengers impacted by the cancellations to contact their travel agencies for rebooking options.

Those who booked directly with the airline have been advised to contact Emirates directly for assistance.

The airline has requested customers to ensure their contact details are current by visiting the “Manage Your Booking” section to receive updates on their travel plans.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers. We continue to closely monitor developments. The safety of our passengers, employees and operations will always be our top priority,” Emirates said in its website.