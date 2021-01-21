Flydubai announces plan to resume Qatar flights on January 26

Flydubai on Thursday became the latest UAE-based airline to announce plans to resume flights to Qatar following an agreement to normalise relations.

Following announcements by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia, the Dubai low-cost carrier said a double daily service from Dubai International (DXB) to Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH) will start from January 26.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, said: “With today’s announcement we see the Flydubai network grow to 64 destinations. Flights to Doha will start and to meet expected demand we are pleased to launch operations with a double daily service. We hope to be able to continue to grow the service.”

On Wednesday, Etihad Airways said it will resume passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to Doha, Qatar from February 15.

Subject to government approvals, the service will operate daily using an Airbus A320 and a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Separately, Qatar Airways announced in a tweet that it will be relaunching services to the UAE later this month, with flights starting to Dubai International Airport on January 27 and to Abu Dhabi International Airport the following day.

The resumptions follows an agreement between Bahrain, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to reopen its airspace to Qatar, which was signed at the 41st annual summit of the GCC recently.

Sharjah-based Air Arabia restarted flights to Doha on Monday while Emirates has yet to announced its plans.