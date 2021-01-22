Dubai live entertainment ban extends to boats, yachts and floating restaurants

The suspension of live entertainment acts at hotels in Dubai also applies to all boats, yachts and floating restaurants, Dubai Maritime City Authority has announced.

Following the announcement by Dubai Government’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTM) which ordered venues in the emmirate to suspend bands, DJs, dancers and live entertainers performing in hotels and restaurants, a temporary ban on all vessels also came into force.

DMCA said in a tweet that there must be “an emphasis on social distancing” on marine vessels to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“DMCA will continuously monitor and evaluate the situation in coordination with the concerned authorities in the Dubai Government,” the authority added.

On Friday, The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced a new high in daily coronavirus cases after conducting a further 170,694 Covid-19 tests.

A further 3,552 coronavirus cases were detected, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 270,810.

The ministry also announced 10 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 776 while an additional 3,945 individuals had fully recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 243,267.

The DMCA decision runs alongside that of Dubai Tourism which issued the entertainment ban on Thursday after issuing more than 200 violations of non-compliance with guidelines and closing down around 20 establishments in the past three weeks.

“To ensure public health and safety, all entertainment permits issued will be on hold effective immediately. Dubai Tourism will continue to evaluate the progress with the health authorities.”

While recognising that the suspension would hit some venues harder than others, hospitality industry approached by Arabian Business operators said the new ruling would be supported.

No date has yet been given for the lifting of the suspension which is until further notice.