Gyms added to tougher Dubai social distancing rules as cases hit new record

As coronavirus cases rose to yet another new daily record Dubai moved to tighten rules with a raft of new restrictions imposed by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

The new rules increase the separation distance between tables at restaurants and cafes from two metres to three metres, and reduce the number of people allowed to sit at one table from 10 to seven at restaurants and to four at cafes. It was unclear how soon that rule will come into force.

And the new rules also limit attendance of weddings, social events, and private parties to first-degree relatives totaling a maximum of 10 people only, whether at a hotel or at home. This will be effective from Wednesday, the committee tweeted.

To ensure public health and reinforce safety measures, Dubai Economy and Dubai Sports Council said it had also directed fitness centres and gyms to increase the physical distancing between the sports equipment and trainers from two metres to three metres.

The rules followed latest coronavirus figures from the Ministry of Health that saw cases rise to a new daily record of 3,552, with 10 people dying due to complications.

This tightening of restrictions follows a move on Thursday to ban hotels and restaurants from staging live entertainment such as DJs, singers or musicians.

Jose Silva, CEO of Jumeirah Group, said: “At Jumeirah Group, we are proud of our agility and the way in which we responded to the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 to ensure the health and safety of our guests and colleagues. We will continue to fully adhere and support the ongoing efforts and regulations put in place by the government towards public safety and wellbeing, all the while offering exceptional dining experiences for our guests and visitors, in-line with the latest developments.”

Reacting to the requirement to increase the distance between tables, and reducing the number at tables, another restaurant operator said: “This hurts a lot more than the music one.”

On Friday Dubai Municipality said it had stepped up checks, carrying out inspections at more than 2,000 premises, closing five premises for breaking the rules.

Following Thursday’s ban on live entertainment, Monther Darwish, managing director of Palazzo Versace Dubai, told Arabian Business: “The wellbeing of our community is always interlinked with the economy and vice versa. If the society is health, the economy is healthy.“Given the circumstances, today’s losses are the combined profits of tomorrow.

“Unfortunately, the complete disregards of the epidemic guidelines by some restaurants, hotels and establishments led the authorities to tighten measures and take this decision.

“We have always supported the government measures, it’s our responsibility as hospitality businesses to protect the community.”

Dubai Tourism did confirm that live events being held in the emirate including the concerts of Egyptian star Amr Diab at the Dubai International Stadium and Enrico Macias at the Dubai Opera, were going ahead observing stringent precautionary protocols.